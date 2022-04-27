Donald Trump Jr. launches gun rights group, vows to fight Democratic gun control proposals

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Donald Trump Jr. is launching a new gun rights group that he says will be a vehicle for fighting against Democratic gun control efforts.

Fox News Digital has learned that Trump Jr. will be launching the Second Amendment Task Force and will serve as the chairman of the group as it works to protect Americans’ right to bear arms.

“The Second Amendment is the whole ballgame; it’s the freedom that protects all of our other freedoms. Unfortunately the Biden Administration and Democrats in Congress are hellbent on eroding our Constitutional right to keep and bear arms, whether it’s nominating radical gun-grabbers to senior positions in the executive branch or pushing anti-gun legislation,” Trump Jr. told Fox News Digital. “The Second Amendment Task Force is entirely devoted to ensuring the Left is never successful in disarming American citizens.”

The Second Amendment Task Force is the first advocacy group that Trump has launched and been directly involved with. The group plans to make a push in the upcoming midterm elections this year, especially in the voter registration sphere.

Additionally, the group says it will fight against Biden administration nominees and Democrat legislative initiatives that could impinge on Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

Trump Jr. was one of several high-profile Republicans who rallied opposition to David Chipman, President Biden’s controversial – and unsuccessful – nominee to lead the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). He credited that battle for inspiring his decision to launch the group.

“The idea for the group came from our successful effort to stop a radical anti-gun lobbyist from becoming the head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF),” Trump Jr. told Fox News Digital.

“We had to make sure that the American people knew what was going on, especially with Red State Democrats. If they’re considering casting an anti-Second Amendment vote, we’re going to make sure they feel the pain. This new group will help us put more structure and resources around those efforts to make sure we’re as successful as we can be.”

The Second Amendment Task Force plans to build its operation around Trump’s high social media visibility and following, as well as his national media appearances.

The former president’s son said at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas last year that he would be “everywhere” in the 2022 midterm elections cycle.