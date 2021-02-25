Donald Trump Jr.: Donald Trump is ‘still the future of the Republican Party’

Former President Donald Trump is the future of the Republican Party, his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. argued on Thursday.

“If you’re reading the room and you’re intelligent, you realize that Donald Trump is still the future of the Republican Party,” Trump Jr. told “Hannity” ahead of his father’s weekend speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Trump Jr. insisted to host Sean Hannity that Republicans who support the 45th president are “following an America First agenda” to “fight for the hard-working men and women” in the United States.

“Those people who are being displaced by illegals, those people who are being swept aside by the Democrat Party, who has just flagrantly ignored them for decades, Donald Trump is all over that,” he added.

MITCH MCCONNELL ‘ABSOLUTELY’ WOULD SUPPORT TRUMP IF GOP NOMINEE IN 2024

Trump Jr. went on to argue that corporations cutting ties with Republicans in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot is a “good” thing because “congressmen and senators can actually start fighting for the American people the way that Donald Trump did.”

“The Republican Party isn’t going to be bound to those corporate interests anymore,” he said. “So I love that they are making that link and breaking it, because we need more of that and we need candidates and people who will go to bat, who will go to war and fight for the American working class and make sure we put them first.

“At no other point in time in history. Sean, was it controversial for the leaders of a nation to put their people first,” Trump Jr. added. “Why is it now, and how do the Democrats get away with making America last as opposed to first?”

Earlier Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he would “absolutely” support Trump if the former president won the Republican nomination in 2024.

However, McConnell told “Special Report” host Bret Baier that “there’s a lot to happen between now and ’24. I’ve got at least four members, I think, that are planning on running for president, plus governors and others. There is no incumbent, [so it] should be a wide-open race and fun for you all to cover.”

Fox News’ Jeff Fields contributed to this report.