Donald Trump Jr. delivers endorsement for Matthew Foldi in key House midterm race

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Donald Trump Jr. endorsed Maryland GOP House candidate Matthew Foldi on Tuesday, one week ahead of the state’s primary elections.

Trump Jr.’s endorsement in the swing race comes as Republicans fight to win majority control of Congress in what could be a “red wave” midterm election cycle. Foldi, an investigative reporter-turned Republican candidate, is running to unseat incumbent Rep. David Trone, D-Md., who has represented the state’s 6th congressional district since 2018. Cook Political Report rates the race as “leans Democratic.”

GOP HOPEFUL MATTHEW FOLDI RELEASES FIRST TV AD AS DCCC PRIORITIZES TO PROTECT ‘VULNERABLE’ REP. DAVID TRONE

“We’re living through the most corrupt administration of my lifetime,” Trump Jr. said in a statement first shared with Fox News Digital. “The economy is in shambles. And the media just carries water for Joe Biden. We desperately need more conservative fighters in Washington, DC, who are unafraid to stand up to the radical left.”

“That’s why I’m proud to endorse Matthew Foldi for Congress and I encourage all Republicans to unify behind him,” he continued. “His experience as an investigative reporter is crucial to exposing the corruption of Joe Biden and his radical leftwing cronies. I know he’ll actually get accountability and fight for American values in Congress.”

Foldi has raised more than $250,000 total and his supporters have made more than 200,000 campaign calls into the district since June 1, Foldi spokesperson Luke Thompson told Fox News Digital.

In addition to Trump Jr., Foldi has received the endorsement of a range of top Republicans including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md., since he first announced his congressional bid in early May.

FOLDI: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION SHOWING ‘WEAKNESS, UNWILLINGNESS’ TO CRACK DOWN ON CHINA

“I’m extremely grateful for the support of Donald Trump Jr.,” Foldi said in a statement. “Few people have done more to grow our party and help elect a new generation of conservative leaders over the past 6 years than he has.”

“Don understands how important it is to expose corruption and fight for policies that put our country first,” he said. “We simply cannot afford two more years of complete Democrat control in Washington, DC. I look forward to working with a unified Republican Party to take our country back.”

Foldi has repeatedly hammered Trone for rarely opening his local district offices and failing to be a “full time congressman.” His campaign has even developed the moniker “no show Trone” for the Democratic incumbent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There are three constants in life: death, taxes, and David Trone literally not working,” Foldi tweeted on July 5.

Cook Political Report has rated the contest as “lean Democratic.” Maryland’s primaries in which both Trone and Foldi seek to secure their parties’ respective nominations, are slated for July 19.

Trone’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.