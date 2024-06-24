Donald Trump has picked his running mate and they will be at Thursday’s debate

Former President Trump says he knows who he will choose as his running mate but says he has yet to reveal to anyone the name of that choice.

When speaking with reporters this weekend, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee said he has settled on a vice presidential nominee.

“In my mind, yeah,” Trump said when asked by NBC News at a retail stop in Philadelphia on Saturday if he has decided on his running mate.

WHAT DONALD TRUMP TOLD FOX NEWS ABOUT HIS DEBATE PREP STRATEGY

When asked if the person he has picked is aware, the former president responded, “No, nobody knows.”

Trump added that the person he has picked will “most likely” attend Thursday’s first debate between Trump and President Biden, which will take place in Atlanta.

“They’ll be there,” the former president added. “I think we have a lot of people coming.”

TRUMP, BIDEN, AIM TO USE POST-DEBATE RALLIES IN THESE STATES TO PUT EACH OTHER ON DEFENSE

Trump was also interviewed at the retail stop by Fox News’ Alexis McAdams and discussed the timing of his running mate announcement.

“I’ll be announcing it right around the time of the convention,” Trump reiterated to Fox News, as he pointed to the Republican National Convention, which kicks off on Monday, July 15 in Milwuakee.

Trump took questions from reporters as he stopped at Tony and Nick’s Steaks, a well-known cheesesteak joint in the city’s South Philadelphia neighborhood.

The former president later headlined a rally at nearby Temple University. Philadelphia is the largest city in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NEWS APP

While Trump heads Monday evening to New Orleans for a campaign fundraiser with House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana as a special guest, the president is scheduled to remain at Camp David as he prepares for Thursday’s debate.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.