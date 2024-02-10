Donald Trump endorses ‘American Hero’ Tim Sheehy in battleground Senate race

Former President Donald Trump made a crucial endorsement in the Montana Senate race for “American Hero” and former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy.

The 2024 GOP Senate primary in Montana has attracted a lot of attention, as Republicans seek to nominate the best GOP candidate to oust Democrat Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., in a race that could determine the chamber majority. For Trump, that candidate is Sheehy.

“I LOVE MONTANA!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday. “Tim Sheehy is an American Hero and highly successful Businessman from the Great State of Montana. He is strongly supported by our incredible Chairman of the NRSC, Steve Daines, and many other patriotic Senators and Republicans who have endorsed our Campaign to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump’s highly coveted endorsement comes the same day Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., who voted to overturn the 2020 election for the former president, announced he was running for the Montana Senate seat.

The former president said that while he respects Rosendale, “Tim is the candidate who is currently best-positioned to DEFEAT Lazy Jon Tester.”

“I also respect Matt Rosendale, and was very happy to Endorse him in the past – and will Endorse him again in the future should he decide to change course and run for his Congressional Seat. But in this instance, Tim is the candidate who is currently best-positioned to DEFEAT Lazy Jon Tester, and Regain the Republican Majority in the United States Senate,” Trump said.

“Tim is a Political Outsider, Strong on the Border, the Military/Vets, and our constantly under siege Second Amendment. He will stand tall in the fight against the Radical Left Democrats, who are Destroying our Country. Also, he is far more likely to Defeat Lazy Jon. America First Patriot Tim Sheehy has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Sheehy said he is “proud and honored” to have the endorsement of the former president.

“I’m incredibly proud and honored to have the support of President Donald J. Trump as we fight to take back the Senate and defeat Jon Tester,” Sheehy said in a statement. “As conservative political outsiders and successful businessmen, we will never surrender to the radical Left who is destroying our country, and we will always fight for Montanans and put America First!

“Under President Trump’s leadership, our economy was booming, our border was secure, and America was respected on the world stage. Together, we will take on and defeat the Washington establishment and career politicians selling out our country, rebuild our economy, secure the border, retire Jon Tester and Joe Biden, and Make America Great Again!”

Rosendale also responded to Trump’s endorsement of his primary rival, writing that he is confident about winning the Republican primary.

“I love President Trump. But he needs actual fighters in the U.S. Senate to enact his Agenda 47 – and that’s me and not Mitch McConnell’s hand pick, Tim Sheehy,” Rosendale posted on X. “I’m going to win this primary, defeat Jon Tester in November, and together we will Make America Great Again!”

Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., also handed out an endorsement to Sheehy on Friday, joining Sens. Steve Daines, R-Mont., Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., Ted Budd, R-N.C., Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo., in backing the former Navy SEAL.

The Montana Senate primary will take place on June 4, 2024.