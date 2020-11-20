Don Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr. confirmed with Fox News Friday night that he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week and is now under quarantine.

As cases continue to soar around the country, the president’s son has joined the masses in contracting the virus, though according to spokesman for Trump Jr. he is asympetmatic and following quarantine guidelines from his cabin in Upstate New York.

“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result,” a spokesmen told Fox News Friday. “He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines.”

Over 11.8 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus since the onslaught of the pandemic earlier this year, resulting in the death of nearly 254,000 people in the U.S., according to data by John Hopkins University.

Peter Doocy contributed to this report.