Don Lemon, Joy Reid spread 'lies' about Trump economy, black political consultant says

Media figures like CNN’s Don Lemon, MSNBC’s Joy Reid and journalist Roland Martin do more harm than good for African-Americans, a black political consultant told President Trump during a White House roundtable discussion Wednesday.

Raynard Jackson accused the journalists of spreading “lies about the economy” — before coronavirus stay-at-home orders forced buisnesses to close — including the claim that the Obama administration deserved credit for gains made during Trump’s time in office.

“That’s just factually not true,” Jackson said. “I have a degree in accounting. I keep up with the economy. They’re lying.”

Commentators such as Lemon, Reid and Martin are “putting more poison” into the black community than any drug dealer,” Jackson alleged.

He charged that the liberals had “killed more black folks than any white person with a sheet ever their face,” in a likely reference to the Ku Klux Klan, whose history of violence and intimidation against African-Americans is well known.

Jackson also called out CNN and MSNBC, asking if the liberal networks were “afraid to have real black Republicans [on] who know what the hell they’re talking about?”

The White House roundtable was convened as Black Lives Matter protests continued across the country – including in front of the White House – following the May 25 death a George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes in Minneapolis.

Trump has been critical of the protests, which have mostly been peaceful but have sometimes turned violent, and threatened at one point to bring in the military to “dominate” protesters participating in looting, vandalism and violence.

Prior to the economic setback prompted by the virus outbreak, Trump frequently touted that black unemployment since he became president has been historically low. But the figure rose slightly in May to 16.8 percent — even as white unemployment fell by nearly two percentage points to 12.4 percent, according to CNBC.