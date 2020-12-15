Dominion officials say paper ballots verified election results in Michigan oversight hearing

Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos said Tuesday his company has been a part of “a dangerous and reckless disinformation campaign” and defended the validity of the election results to Michigan’s Senate Oversight Committee.

“These people making baseless claims surely know that they are lies,” Poulos said while attending a three-hour hearing, adding that those who have accused the voting technology company of having ties to Venezuela are intent on “sowing doubt and confusion over the 2020 presidential election,” according to the Detroit Free Press.

Poulos, who was placed under oath for Tuesday’s hearing, testified just two weeks after the Senate and House Oversight Committees held hearings to allow firsthand witnesses to come forward to tell their stories of alleged voter and election fraud.

MICHIGAN OVERSIGHT COMMITTEES SUBPOENA ELECTION EQUIPMENT AND COMMUNICATIONS

The House Oversight Committee invited personal attorney to President Trump, Rudy Giuliani, to attend and bring witnesses, though none of them were under oath, and several had been dismissed by the courts prior to the hearing from various reasons — largely relating to a lack in evidence to show election fraud.

Several people have come forward in various states where Dominion Voting Systems were used to claim election fraud, though the witnesses largely chopped this up to human error, rather than machine-based fraud.

The Trump 2020 Campaign repeatedly claimed that widespread fraud was preveleant in the election, and the voting technology used by Dominion compromised – though the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) flatly rejected these accusations.

“The Nov. 3 election was the most secure in American history,” DHS said in a joint statement with coordinating election committees.

“When states have close elections, many will recount ballots. All of the states with close results in the 2020 presidential race have paper records of each vote, allowing the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary,” the statement said. “This is an added benefit for security and resilience.”

Poulos seconded this line of reasoning during Tuesday’s hearing, adding that a hand count of the paper ballots would have shown any discrepancies.

“The number reported by the machine can always be compared to a hand count of those original paper ballots,” he said during his virtual hearing, Michigan Live reported. “People can speculate about votes being switched or secret algorithms or glitches, but if any of that were true, the paper ballots wouldn’t match the machine count.”

Michigan’s Board of Canvassers certified the election results Nov. 23, concluding that Democrat Joe Biden won the popular vote by 154,188 votes.

The Electoral College then cast Michigan’s 16 electoral votes for Biden on Monday.

Though the election’s results have been finalized in the Great Lake State, subpoena powers have been granted to the Senate and House oversight committees to review all communications and electronic equipment in Livonia and Detroit City counties.

The state’s legislature does not intend to attempt to overturn the election’s results but instead to review the processes to see if they can improve elections going forward, House Oversight Committee Chairman Matthew Hall told Fox News.

“Surveillance footage, hard drives and other storage materials such as USB drives can deliver us additional information that will help us see how these elections functioned and where they can operate more efficiently,” Hall said in a statement Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This information can help complete our picture as we work to provide people throughout our state with clarity and answers they deserve – so they can have an elections system that they trust going forward,” he added.