Domenech presses the ‘dangers of woke-left, centralized approach’ to vaccine distribution

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan for a vaccine distribution is a “woke-left, centralized approach” that is dangerous to the American people, The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech said on Wednesday.

“About a month ago, Gov. Cuomo was out there saying that he is going to sue to have control of the vaccine process when it came to a potential feud with the Trump administration. Now that he is given control of it, he is making already the same kind of decisions that we come to expect from him, full of bluster, full of stupidity, and without any kind of thought for the elderly citizens of New York State,” Domenech told “America’s Newsroom.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., slammed Cuomo on Monday as the “Worst Governor in America” for prioritizing vaccines for drug addicts over seniors.

“The Worst Governor in America streak continues,” Stefanik tweeted, sharing a link to a New York Post report on the governor’s daily press briefing where he said that drug addicts would be among those administered COVID-19 vaccines.

“This time prioritizing vaccines for drug addicts over tens of thousands of seniors who have been home bound since the start of the pandemic,” Stefanik wrote.

Regarding Cuomo’s plan for distributing the vaccine, Americans are witnessing the “dangers of a centralized approach,” Domenech said.

“Imagine a system in which that aforementioned woke left was determining which people should receive a vaccine based on equity. According, not to the medical needs, the health care needs of the people in the moment, but according to their own hierarchy of who would get it first,” he said.

Cuomo’s press briefing on Monday came as the state was expecting to receive nearly 260,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Cuomo said that shots would be given to “priority populations” and that when more vaccines are available, these populations will expand.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office disputed Stefanik’s framing of Cuomo’s vaccine rollout plan, noting that nursing home residents would still be receiving the vaccine.

Although the “elderly and most at-risk” populations should be prioritized for vaccination, the “woke policies” are preventing that, Domenech stressed, saying “woke” policies having an impact on people is apparent.

“Frankly, I don’t know what that would look like … I do think that it is one of those situations where you see the danger here of how these woke policies actually have an impact on people,” he said.

“It’s not just op-eds and people writing stupid things in the New York Time. It’s now actually being implemented as policy, and, implemented, I believe, in a dangerous and backward-looking way. We should prioritize the people who are at the most risk and, from my perspective, addicts are on that list, but, they are not the people we should be prioritizing at the moment. It should be elderly across the state.”

