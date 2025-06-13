DOJ warns US attorneys to prepare for criminal investigations ahead of nationwide anti-Trump protests

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Justice on Thursday advised its nearly 100 U.S. Attorney Offices to be prepared for criminal investigations related to the planned nationwide protests on Saturday against the Trump administration’s policies.

Thousands of “No Kings” protests are slated to take place across the country on Saturday, with attendees expected to rally against the Trump administration’s policies.

“As we’ve said repeatedly, the Department respects the right to peacefully protest & assemble to engage on important issues,” a DOJ spokesperson wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital. “However, the Department and its 94 US Attorney Offices will not tolerate unlawful violence & destruction of property.”

Washington, D.C. on Saturday will host a large military parade for the Army’s 250th anniversary, which coincides with Flag Day.

No Kings’ website, however, alleges the military parade is in honor of President Donald Trump, describing the event as “a made-for-TV display of dominance for his [79th] birthday.”

The parade and protests follow multiple days of violent riots in Los Angeles and New York City.

“No Kings is a nationwide day of defiance,” organizers wrote on their website. “From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism—and show the world what democracy really looks like. … The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it.”

U.S. Attorneys have reportedly been warned that federal charges may need to be filed if the protests become violent.

“We are prepared to respond accordingly,” a spokesperson said.

Organizers noted on the No Kings site they will not be hosting an event within the nation’s capital, focusing instead on rallies in Philadelphia, Virginia and Maryland.

However, No Kings’ partners, DC Joy Day, will be hosting an event in Anacostia Park, located within the city.