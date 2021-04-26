DOJ to announce Louisville police investigation, second 'pattern or practice' probe under Biden

Attorney General Merrick Garland is set to announce that the Justice Department is launching an investigation into the Lousiville Police Department, a senior law enforcement source told Fox News.

The announcement, scheduled for Monday afternoon, will be that the DOJ will be conducting a “pattern or practice” investigation into the Kentucky city’s police one year after Breonna Taylor died after being shot by a Louisville officer in her apartment.

This is the second such invesitgation that Garland will be announcing in the span of less than a week. On Wednesday, the attorney general announced a similar investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department following the murder conviction of former officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd.

Similar probes were commonly used by the Obama administration, and as Garland noted when announcing the Minneapolis investigation have often resulted in consent decrees whereby police departments must comply with various measures to institute reforms regarding policies and practices.

The cities of Ferguson, Missouri and Baltimore entered into consent decrees under the Obama administration following the deaths of Michael Brown and Freddie Gray, respectively, despite neither situation resulting in police officers being found guilty of crimes. Chicago entered into a consent decree under the Trump administration in 2019.

Garland had told law enforcement officials last Friday that more police departments could be under investigation following his announcement of the Minneapolis probe.

Fox News’ Jake Gibson and David Spunt contributed to this report.