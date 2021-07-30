The U.S. Justice Department on Friday filed a lawsuit against Texas and its governor, Greg Abbott, over an order the Republican governor signed barring ground transportation of migrants who could be carrying COVID-19.

In a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District in El Paso, the Justice Department said Abbott’s order interferes with the federal government’s ability to deal with immigration.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the Lone Star state “won’t back down” and vowed to defend the governor’s order and “keep President Biden out of Texas’s business.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.