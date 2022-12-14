DOJ official admits targeting pro-lifers in the wake of SCOTUS Roe v Wade ruling

Associated Attorney General Vanita Gupta admitted earlier this month that the Justice Department has targeted pro-life activists in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling over the summer that overturned the landmark case, Roe v. Wade.

In remarks delivered at the Justice Department’s 65th Anniversary on December 6, Gupta said the Supreme Court’s decision “dealt a devastating blow to women throughout the country.”

The decision, she said, took away the constitutional right to an abortion and increased the “urgency” of the DOJ’s work “including enforcement of the FACE Act, to ensure continued lawful access to reproductive services.”

The Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act of 1994, or FACE Act, is a law that ensures Americans’ access to pro-life and pro-choice reproductive health services.

The law makes it a federal crime, with potentially steep fines and jail time, to use or threaten to use force to “injure, intimidate, or interfere” with a person seeking reproductive health services, or with a person lawfully trying to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship. The FACE Act also prohibits intentional property damage to a facility providing reproductive health services or a place of religious worship.

The Justice Department ramped up prosecutions of pro-life activists in the months following the Supreme Court decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, under a law that was barely used in 2020 and 2021 but has now been used to indict 26 people this year. In contrast, only four FACE Act indictments took place in 2021, according to the DOJ.

While the DOJ has been prosecuting alleged FACE Act violations by pro-life activists, the Supreme Court decision has also led to dozens of violent incidents at pro-life pregnancy centers staged by pro-choice demonstrators. For example, the radical abortion rights group Jane’s Revenge has claimed credit for vandalizing or firebombing at least 18 of these pro-life clinics.

But the FBI has made no arrests related to these incidents, and so far, no FACE Act charges have been brought against anyone involved in these attacks.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Gupta for comment. She served in the Obama administration and was appointed associate attorney general by President Joe Biden and confirmed on April 21, 2021.

Fox News’ Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.