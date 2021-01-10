DOJ charges 2 men in connection with Capitol riot

Two more men were charged in federal court in connection with Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Department of Justice announced Sunday.

Larry Rendell Brock, of Texas, faces one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Brock was identified as one of the thousands who stormed the Capitol last week, the DOJ said. He wore a green helmet, green tactical vest with patches, black and camo jacket, and beige pants and was seen holding a white flex cuff that law enforcement officers use to restrain subjects.

Authorities arrested Brock in Texas Sunday, the DOJ said.

The other man, Eric Gavelek Munchel, of Tennessee, was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building on grounds without lawful authority, and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

SECRET SERVICE PROBES DISTURBING DEATH THREAT AGAINST VICE PRESIDENT

Photos cited by the DOJ show a person resembling Munchel inside the Capitol on Wednesday carrying plastic restraints, an item in a holster on his right hip, and a cell phone mounted on his chest with the camera facing outward. He was arrested in Tennessee on Sunday.

The DOJ has charged more than a dozen people in Wednesday’s Capitol riot. Dozens more have been charged in Superior Court in Washington, D.C., with unlawful entry, curfew violations and firearms-related crimes.

Despite ample warnings about pro-Trump demonstrations in Washington, U.S. Capitol Police did not bolster staffing Wednesday and did not anticipate that a planned demonstration could escalate into a massive violent riot, according to people briefed on law enforcement’s response.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Capitol Police’s response has drawn condemnation from lawmakers and prompted the ouster of the department’s chief and the sergeants-at-arms of both the House and Senate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.