DOGE terminates billions in contracts, including $361K for ‘gender non-conforming, non-binary’ BIPOC farmers

The Department of Agriculture (USDA) terminad $2.5 billion in “wasteful” grants that went toward gender-based causes, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) said Tuesday.

The USDA got rid of 420 grants for a savings of $2.3 billion, according to DOGE.

Among the programs the money was used for, $361,000 went toward “gender non-conforming, non-binary, two-spirit” BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) farmers in New York.

Another $150,000 was used for “gender-lensed curricula designed to be transdisciplinary in the food, agriculture, natural resources and human sciences.”

Even Ghana benefited, with $100,000 earmarked for “climate resilience and sustainable agriculture” in the African nation.

In addition, federal agencies eliminated 179 contracts with a ceiling value of $1.87 billion and savings of $280 million.

The federal government spent $207,000 on a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services consulting contract for a “grant writing workshop” and an $89,000 Treasury Department contract for a “country program manager in Namibia.”

Another $1.8 million Trade & Development contract was spent on “energy and climate advisory services.”