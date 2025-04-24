DOGE slashes ‘wasteful’ ‘problem-solving’ contract worth $50K in latest round of eliminations

Slash and burn.

Contracts and grants worth hundreds of millions of dollars were terminated over several days, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) said Thursday, including one aimed at providing “problem-solving” services.

Federal agencies have eliminated 269 “wasteful” contracts with a “ceiling value of $845M and savings of $255M,” according to a DOGE post on X.

DOGE eliminated $90 million in grants, including $995,000 for “a BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) culinary program” and $625,000 for a “Russian-Far East biodiversity partnership.”

One of the terminated contracts was a $50,000 Department of the Interior consulting contract to “provide facilitation and collaborative problem-solving services.”

On Wednesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi said some of the grants the Justice Department eliminated included $2 million for “national listening sessions of individuals with lived experience.”

Another was a $625,000 grant for “a parallel convergent mixed-methods case study research design to assess the efficacy of police departments’ LGBTQ liaison services.”

DOGE, which is led by Elon Musk, has been aggressive in its mission to root out wasteful spending and to downsize the scope of the federal government.