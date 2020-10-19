Documents show alleged Hunter Biden signature, FBI contacts with computer repair store owner

Documents obtained by Fox News appear to show Hunter Biden’s signature on paperwork from the Delaware computer repair shop where the former vice president’s son reportedly dropped off a laptop that included emails related to his overseas business dealings.

The document allegedly signed by Biden details repair work that was to be performed on three MacBook Pro laptops at “The Mac Shop” in Wilmington, Delaware. Aside from the signature, the paperwork notes Biden’s name in the “bill to” section for a cost of $85. Fox News has not verified that the signature is indeed Biden’s.

Additional documents obtained by Fox News include FBI paperwork that details the bureau’s interactions with John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of “The Mac Shop” who reported the laptop’s contents to authorities, as first reported by the New York Post.

Isaac received a subpoena to testify before U.S. District Court in Delaware on Dec. 9, 2019, the documents show. One page shows what appears to be serial numbers for a laptop and hard drive taken into possession.

So far, the FBI and Delaware’s U.S. Attorney’s office have declined to publicly comment on the situation.

Biden’s overseas business dealings have been under renewed scrutiny since last week, when the New York Post published emails purportedly exchanged between Biden and associates in China and Ukraine.

One email, dated May 13, 2017, and obtained by Fox News, includes a discussion of “remuneration packages” for six people in a business deal with a now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co. The email appeared to identify Hunter Biden as “Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC.”

The email includes a note that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.” A proposed equity split references “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?” with no further details.

Fox News spoke to one of the people who was copied on the email, who confirmed its authenticity. Sources told Fox News that “the big guy” is a reference to the former vice president.

The Biden campaign has denied that Joe Biden or Hunter Biden engaged in any wrongdoing.

“Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as ‘not legitimate’ and political by a GOP colleague have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing. Trump administration officials have attested to these facts under oath,” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.