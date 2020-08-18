DNC speakers: What to know about Tony Evers

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers will speak at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday in support of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“Joe [Biden] made a great decision in choosing Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. This November is about returning kindness, respect, empathy, and decency back to the White House — those are our Wisconsin values, and they’re our American values, too,” Evers wrote on Twitter last week.

Evers will speak between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday, when many heavy-hitters will be speaking at the convention, including former President Barack Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION SPEAKERS ANNOUNCED AS BIDEN MULLS VP CHOICE

Wednesday is the third day of the mostly virtual Democratic National Convention. Milwaukee, the most populated city in Evers’ state, had been preparing to host the convention that was expected to draw tens of thousands of people before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Here are four things to know about Evers:

1. He defeated then-incumbent Gov. Scott Walker in 2018

Evers beat Walker in the 2018 election, taking 49.5% of the vote compared to Walker’s 48.4%.

But the transition of power from Republican to Democrat was not without drama. Thanks to lame duck lag time, Wisconsin’s Republican state lawmakers passed legislation to limit Evers’ powers, which were signed by Walker on his way out.

2. He has a background in education

Evers started his career as a science teacher and eventually rose to Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction, the state’s top education official.

He’s among several sitting governors with backgrounds in education, including Mississippi Gov. Kay Ivey, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

3. He faces a growing disapproval rating

Evers’ handling of the coronavirus crisis appears to have had negative effects on his approval and disapproval ratings. His approval rating fell to 54% from 59% in May, according to a Marquette University Law School poll released in late June. Evers’ disapproval rating grew from 33% in May to 38%, according to the late June poll.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

4. He married his high school sweetheart

Gov. Evers and his high school sweetheart Kathy Evers have been married for more than 40 years. They have three children and nine grandchildren.