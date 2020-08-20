DNC speakers: What to know about Tammy Baldwin

Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., is slated to speak Thursday evening as part of the fourth and final night of the 2020 Democratic Convention, held mostly virtually from the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee.

Baldwin, who was considered a contender on former Vice President Joe Biden’s short list for a running mate, was elected to serve in Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District in 1998, becoming the state’s first female member of Congress and the nation’s first openly gay challenger sent to Congress. She served seven terms in the House of Representatives on the Budget, Judiciary and the Energy and Commerce committees.

DEM HEAVYWEIGHTS GRAB CONVENTION SPOTLIGHT AHEAD OF HARRIS’ BIG MOMENT

Baldwin is one of a handful of members who challenged Wall Street by voting no on repealing the Glass-Steagall Act. She also helped craft the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, leading the effort to include the provision that allows young people to remain on their parents’ insurance plans up to age 26. In addition, she was the lead sponsor of the Buffett Rule to ensure tax fairness.

Since becoming senator in 2012, Baldwin has made addressing the student debt crisis and college affordability a top priority. Baldwin is a lead co-sponsor of the Bank on Students Emergency Loan Refinancing Act, which would allow struggling borrowers to refinance their student loans and take advantage of lower interest rates. She also introduced the America’s College Promise Act, the Working Student Act, and spearheaded the bipartisan Senate effort to save the federal Perkins loan aid program for low-income students.

HARRIS EMBRACES RUNNING MATE ATTACK DOG ROLE

In 2016, she introduced the In The Red Act to address college affordability and put America on a path toward debt-free college by allowing student loan borrowers to refinance outstanding debt at lower rates, increase Pell Grants to keep pace with rising costs, and make a new investment in community college. Baldwin serves as co-chair of the bipartisan Career and Technical Education Caucus (CTE), working to introduce reforms prioritizing CTE and STEM education and offer stronger support for workforce readiness programs.

She has continued her fight against Wall Street in the Senate, unveiling the Stop Wall Street Looting Act to eliminate the carried interest tax loopholes for Wall Street hedge fund managers to “make sure those at the top are paying their fair share.”

In addition, Baldwin’s other main focus in the Senate has been providing adequate funding for veterans’ health, education, and job training programs. She wrote the Jason Simcakoski Memorial Opioid Safety Act, which focuses on providing safer and more effective pain management services to America’s veterans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baldwin currently serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), and the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.