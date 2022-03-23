DNC mocked for ‘four-figure digital ad buy’ in swing states: ‘Measly amount of money’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Democratic National Committee is being mocked for their “Four-figure digital ad buy” in Florida, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.

The ad buy is targeting “Senator Ron Johnson and Republicans’ latest threat to the ACA,” and are being placed in four states, only spending four-figures, according to The Hill.

“Republicans & Ron Johnson STILL want to REPEAL the Affordable Care Act,” one advertisement states.

Republican National Committee Deputy Press Secretary Will O’Grady told Fox News Digital that the four-figure digital ad buy amounts to a “measley amount of money.”

“Clearly, Bidenflation is affecting Democrats too – evidenced by the measly amount of money they are spending with this venture. Four-figures or four million, no amount of money can cover over the failures of Joe Biden and the Democrats,” O’Grady said.

Many responded to Politico’s Olivia Beavers announcement of the ad buy on Twitter, stating that the ad buy won’t go very far.

“How is it even possible to do an ad buy in Florida for ‘four figures’? Do you know how many media markets we have and how expensive it is to run an ad???,” said Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Pushaw told Fox News Digital it’s odd that a four-figure ad buy is even making news.

“To be blunt, I’m not sure why a ‘four-figure ad buy’ is even making news,” Pushaw said. “For context, political campaigns in Florida spend eight figures. I have never heard of a ‘four figure’ ad buy in Florida until today, actually.”

“I’m old enough to remember when Pelosi called four-figures ‘crumbs,'” said GOP National Press Secretary Emma Vaughn.

“A few thousand dollars…in Florida?” said Republican political consultant Luke Thompson.

“4 figures — so they’re spending less than $10,000 and this is news? The news should be they aren’t really committed to their message,” Erick Erickson said.

“They’re touting spending 1-9k on an ad buy…,” said the Media Research Center’s Nicholas Fondacaro.

“Four figures! Let’s not get carried away here! Wow,” Scott Jennings said.

DNC spokesperson Allyson Bayless said the advertisements aim to show what healthcare would look like under Republican control.

“Ron Johnson and Republicans’ latest threats to the Affordable Care Act is appalling, but not surprising in the least,” Bayless said. “After years of trying to gut Americans’ health care, every single House Republican voted against lowering prescription drug prices last fall, and now Senator Johnson has made clear that the next plank in Republicans’ economic agenda is to once again target Americans’ health care, rolling back protections for people with preexisting conditions, and making health care and prescription drugs more expensive. Hardworking American families deserve to know exactly what Republican control would mean for their health care.”