DNC launches tax day ad buy in key states, claiming a GOP tax plan could ‘raise taxes’

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The Democratic National Committee is launching digital ads in eight key battleground states highlighting a GOP tax plan that they say “could raise taxes on half of Americans,” in a bid to sway voters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The DNC is launching digital ads ahead of Tax Day on April 18 in states targeted to Google searches for tax services.

A DNC official told Fox News that the ads will “remind voters” in North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada of a Senate GOP plan, which they say “could raise taxes on half of Americans.”

The plan the DNC is taking aim at was introduced by Republican Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee. The NRSC rolled out the plan in February, calling it the “11 Point Plan to Rescue America,” which proposed raising income taxes on Americans.

SOTU FACT-CHECK: DID THE TRUMP TAX CUTS HELP ‘THE TOP 1%’ AND NOT ‘WORKING PEOPLE,’ AS BIDEN SAID

“All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount,” Scott wrote in the plan. “Currently over half of Americans pay no income tax.”

“Republicans have made clear that if they gain power, they’ll raise taxes for half of Americans,” DNC spokesperson Adonna Biel told Fox News. “While Mitch McConnell tries to hide his agenda from voters, his party is blowing the door wide open on their priorities.”

But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., shut down the Scott proposal, saying last month that Republicans “will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years.”

A senior Republican source told Fox News that “income tax hikes are never part of the discussion when Republicans are in charge in Washington.”

JOB CREATORS NETWORK LAUNCHES 7-FIGURE ‘GREAT OPPORTUNITY PROJECT’ AD BUY TO PROMOTE FREE-MARKET POLICIES

“Senator Scott’s tax plan doesn’t match any policy or political reality,” the source told Fox News. “He has selfishly tried saddled every Republican with this albatross for only one reason: his own political future.”

Meanwhile, the DNC ads, according to a DNC official, will appear on Google in states where Americans are searching to do their taxes.

The official said the ads will link viewers to a page that would highlight the “impact” that Scott’s plan, if passed, “would have on every day people.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Voters deserve to know what Republican leadership would mean for their families, and Democrats will make sure they do,” Biel told Fox News.