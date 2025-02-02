DNC lambasted for ‘beyond parody’ leadership vote that included singing, gender rules: ‘Can’t stop laughing’

Conservatives on social media are having a field day mocking the Democratic National Committee for featuring a handful of “beyond parody” moments during its leadership vote over the weekend, which critics say underscores that Democrats have “learned absolutely nothing” from their 2024 election losses.

The DNC voted to elect Minnestota Democrat Party leader Ken Martin as its chair on Saturday, after eight candidates vied to succeed Jaime Harrison. Following the Democratic Party’s losses in November, when Republicans reclaimed the White House and Senate and retained control of the House, the DNC’s chair vote serves as a fresh slate for the party as they ramp up strategies and fundraising for the next election cycle.

Conservatives and critics took to social media over the weekend to highlight what they viewed as the most out of touch speeches and comments from party leaders, including the election of left-wing activist David Hogg as one of its three co-chairs. Hogg is an outspoken gun control advocate and the co-founder of March for Our Lives, a gun control group that was formed after the Parkland school shooting in 2018.

“DNC Vice Chair David Hogg has some legitimately INSANE views that are wildly out of step with the American people. Good to see that the Democrat Party has learned absolutely nothing,” conservative communicator Steve Guest posted to X.

Hogg, a Parkland school shooting survivor, said from the DNC vote in Maryland that the party will put Republicans “on the defense” in the coming days and reclaim lost political ground.

“After Parkland, our country was in a similar moment – where we had a Republican trifecta in Washington,” the 24-year-old said during the DNC election. “We went on the offense, put the Republicans on the defense, and we won. That’s what we need to do right now.”

“We’re going to show people that the reason people should vote for us isn’t just because we’re not Republicans – it’s because we’re damn Democrats. We give a s—,” he pledged. “And we deliver. Now it’s time to rebuild the party and to rethink the way we’ve been doing things.”

Amid the hours-long vote and gathering of Democrats on Saturday in Maryland, former DNC chief Harrison announced that the elections must be gender-balanced, including when a non-binary candidate is in the running, sparking condemnation from conservatives.

“We have an amazing group of new officers. So far, as you know, our three at large vice chair positions are used to ensure gender balance among seven offices: treasury secretary, national finance chair and vice chair for civic engagement and voter participation and the three at large vice chairs. Our rules specify that when we have a non-binary candidate or officer, the non-binary individual is counted as neither male nor female, and the remaining six offices must be gender balanced with the results of the previous four elections. Our elected officers are currently two male and two female. In order to be gender balanced… we must elect one male, one female, and one person of any gender.”

Before the election kicked off on Saturday, the eight candidates had traveled to Georgetown University for a forum co-hosted by MSNBC on Thursday, where they declared “racism and misogyny” compounded former Vice President Kamala Harris’ election loss.

“So, I’m going to have a show of hands. How many of you believe that racism and misogyny played a role in Vice President Harris’ defeat?” MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart asked the eight candidates.

“That’s good. You all passed,” Capehart said after all candidates raised their hands in agreement.

Republican lawmakers and pundits pounced on clips of the exchange, including Sen. Tommy Tubervile, R-Ala., who quipped that the GOP will expand its majority in the midterms.

Singing also broke out both during the forum and the vote. Dr. Quintessa Hathaway was in the running for chair and belted out a song with the lyrics, “You fight on, when the government is doing you wrong, you fight on” during the Thursday forum. She also sang another song ahead of the vote on Saturday vowing, “We shall overcome.”

Harrison was also spotted on camera singing on Saturday, delivering a rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday.”

DNC members also “acknowledged” during the vote that the U.S. was “built on indigenous lands.”

Ken Martin, who previously slammed Trump as a “traitor” who should be prosecuted for treason, celebrated his win on Saturday, vowing to combat Trump and the Republican Party.

“We have one team, one team, the Democratic Party,” Martin said following his victory. “The fight is for our values. The fight is for working people. The fight right now is against Donald Trump and the billionaires who bought this country.”

“We need to go on offense,” Martin said. “We’re going to go out there and take this fight to Donald Trump and the Republicans.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the DNC on Sunday for comment on the negative backlash over the gathering, but did not immediately receive a reply.

Fox News Digital’s Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.