DNC hires former Harris staffers behind @KamalaHQ for social media response to Trump

The Democratic National Committee has hired the social media staffers who ran the @KamalaHQ account during Vice President Kamala Harris’ failed presidential campaign, the organization announced Monday.

The social team will now focus on building a new @FactPostNews brand for the Democratic Party across X, Threads and Bluesky, with plans to expand to Facebook, Instagram, TikTok. The account will seek to counter so-called “misinformation” from President-elect Trump’s administration in real time.

“The Republican disinformation machine is powerful, but we believe a stronger weapon is giving people the facts about how Trump and his administration are screwing over the American people,” DNC chief mobilization officer Shelby Cole told Axios.

The DNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital on Monday morning.

The team’s first set of marching orders will be to harass the confirmation process for Trump’s cabinet nominees, namely by highlighting their personal wealth, according to Axios. An internal memo calls the nominees “unfit billionaire picks.”

The new initiative comes as Democrats are re-evaluating their election strategies across the board following Trump’s commanding victory in November.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., conceded last week that Democrats should regard the 2024 election as a loss and reflect on what went wrong for the party after losing both the White House and Senate and failing to flip the House of Representatives.

Schumer appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” where he was asked about Democratic strategist James Carville’s assertion that the reason Democrats lost was because of “ the economy, stupid.”

“I told my caucus, and I’ll say it here, too… certainly it was a loss, but it’s also a challenge,” Schumer said of the election.

Schumer said Democrats faced “severe headwinds” to win four of seven contested Democratic Senate seats, though conceded that “we did some things wrong and we have to look in the mirror and see what we did wrong.”

“What we’re going to do is spend time talking to working families, showing them how much we care for them,” Schumer added. “And not just talk about legislation, but talk about the conditions that have made so many working families worried about their futures.”

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace contributed to this report