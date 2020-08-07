DNC delegates rally behind Karen Bass to be Biden’s VP

More than 300 DNC delegates have signed a statement urging presidential candidate Joe Biden to select Karen Bass, D-Calif., chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, to be his running mate and join the ticket for Vice President.

“We, delegates to the DNC for Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and others, believe Congresswoman Karen Bass is the best choice among Vice Presidential candidates under consideration to help unify our party and move our nation forward,” the statement, first reported by Politico on Friday, said. “We urge Vice President Biden to choose her to join the ticket.”

Bass has a long history of public service as an activist and the former speaker of the California State Assembly, prior to joining the U.S. House of Representatives in 2011. She has recently emerged as a top contender for the vice president’s slot, along with Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and former National Security adviser for President Obama, Susan Rice.

Bass has reportedly made a name for herself after her five terms in Congress for being pleasant and well mannered, but her politics, which lean left from Biden’s could be risk for the Biden campaign.

The 66-year-old is not well known to the general voter outside of California, but she has thrown her support behind the Green New Deal and Medicare for All, and Biden supports more moderate versions of those proposals.

Although Bass did get national attention for pushing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act through Congress, which has called for increased police officer accountability, transparency and the elimination of discriminatory policing policies.

Despite her relatively low-profile, Bass has garnered support from some big names in the DNC including Dolores Huerta, a labor icon who initially supported Harris during the primary but has shifted her support for Bass for vice president.

REP. KAREN BASS CALLED TOP MEMBER OF COMMUNIST PARTY USA A ‘FRIEND AND MENTOR’ IN EULOGY: REPORT

The former co-chair of Sanders’ 2020 campaign, Nina Turner has also backed Bass and signed Friday’s statement urging Biden to add Bass to the ticket.

“Congresswoman Bass would make an excellent vice president,” Turner said, according to Politico.

“She has a record of building coalitions, especially during turbulent times, and this skill set is absolutely needed in this critical moment in our nation’s history,” Turner reportedly said. “Moreover, she brings a strong progressive voice to the table that speaks to the future of America.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans have jumped on her political positions on Cuba and have deemed her a “communist,” which is a move that may prove troublesome in the anti-Castro swing state of Florida.

But Bass says that her stance on Cuba “is really no different than the position of the Obama administration.”

Bass accompanied Obama to Cuba in 2016.