DNC convention speakers: What to know about Rep. Gwen Moore

Rep. Gwen Moore will represent Wisconsin at the Democratic National Convention, which will be hosted mostly virtually from of Milwaukee.

She is slated to speak Monday night. Moore, D-Wis., has been the representative from Wisconsin’s 4th Congressional District since 2004 and was the first African American woman elected to Congress from the state.

Moore is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Oversight Committee, which is the oldest committee in the U.S. Congress and has jurisdiction over the Social Security, Medicare, the Foster Care System, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Unemployment Insurance and taxation, tariffs and other revenue-raising measures.

She serves also on the Oversight, Select Revenue Measures, and Worker and Family Support subcommittees.

Like many congressional Democrats, Moore has voiced criticism against President Trump’s suggestions he would not fund the U.S. Postal Service to allow widespread main-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The post office is an essential service that millions of Americans and small businesses rely on to receive medicine, mail, goods and services,” Moore tweeted on Saturday. “It isn’t an instrument Trump can sabotage to improve his re-election chances.”

Moore was born in Racine, Wis., in 1951, and she was raised in Milwaukee. Her father was a union factory worker and her mother was a public school teacher.

She is an active member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, LGBT Equality Caucus, the Great Lakes Caucus and the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee. She was also a former member of the Financial Services and Budget Committees and the former regional whip for the Democratic Caucus.

She’s an advocate for improving the economic and employment conditions in low-income communities. She has fought to curb predatory lending in minority neighborhoods, led efforts to help small businesses grow and advance the creation of new jobs, pushed for affordable housing, and advocated for compliance with respect to the non-discriminatory hiring of minority-owned businesses for government contracts, according to her official biography on the House of Representatives website.

She has been outspoken on behalf of low-wage workers. In 2014, she peacefully demonstrated for a living wage with fast-food workers, which led to her arrest.