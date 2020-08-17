DNC convention speakers: What to know about Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be on a slate of speakers who will address the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Monday night.

Whitmer was elected to the position in January 2019 after winning the 2018 gubernatorial election, garnering 53 percent of the vote. However, she is no political newcomer.

She is a former prosecutor, state representative and state senator. Whitmer was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2000 before being elected in 2006 to the Michigan State Senate, where she served as the Senate Democratic Leader.

She rose to further prominence this year after she delivered the State of the Union response to President Trump in 2020, which focused on access to health care and Senate gridlock.

Whitmer’s profile continued to grow as she took aggressive steps to curb the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in a state that was a hot spot early on after she first criticized the federal response.

She even received praise from fellow Democrats for her frequent clashes with President Trump.

Her efforts caught the attention of Joe Biden and his vice presidential vetting committee for her prominence in a crucial battleground state and her aggressive response to the outbreak there.

Whitmer, who formed a bond with Biden after he campaigned for her in the 2018 gubernatorial election, sent word to his team that while she was flattered, she no longer wanted to be considered for the running mate slot, according to a high-ranking Democrat familiar with the process. Instead, she recommended Biden pick a Black woman.

Biden still wanted Whitmer in the mix, and personally called her in mid-June to ask if she would continue on to the second, more intensive round of vetting, according to the official. Whitmer agreed.

Biden announced Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his running mate on August 11.

