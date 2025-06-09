DNC chair ripped David Hogg over party infighting in leaked meeting audio: ‘Really frustrating’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several Democratic National Committee officers are accusing DNC vice chair David Hogg of leaking an audio recording exposing infighting, as the 25-year-old progressive reformer faces possible ouster.

Politico first obtained about two minutes of audio from a May 15 Zoom call in which Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin is heard accusing Hogg of impacting his ability to lead.

Hogg, 25, was elected vice chair in February but is currently at risk of losing that role after stirring tensions with party leadership. A survivor of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, Hogg has been vocal about how his group, Leaders We Deserve, is planning to spend $20 million to support progressive – and primarily younger – candidates challenging incumbent Democrats in safe districts during the next election.

“It has plenty of warts, and we’re all trying to change those, for sure, but the longer we continue this fight, the harder it is for us to actually do what we all want to do, which is make a difference in this country again,” Martin said in the recording, as the party is trying to regroup following Democrats’ 2024 election defeat.

About 10 people were on the call, including Hogg, other DNC officers and staff, according to Politico.

“I deeply respect you, David. I, too, was looking forward to working with you, but this has created a situation, and I’ll be very honest with you, for the first time in my 100 days on this job,” Martin continued, “The other night I said to myself for the first time, ‘I don’t know if I want to do this anymore.’ And partly, not because of the stress and all the naysayers, right? I’m used to that. I spent 14 years as a chair. I’m used to getting beat up on.”

“But you know, this is, this is really, everything you know from this election, this credentials report, how Malcom’s been treated in this to you know, the fact the election itself, how Shasti and Jeanna were treated in this,” Martin said. “I’m just quite frustrated to be in this position because what you’ve done, whether you like it or not, or know it or not, David, I’m trying to – no one knows who the hell I am, right? I’m trying to get my sea legs underneath of me and actually develop any amount of credibility, so I can go out there and raise the money and do the job I need to to put ourselves in a position to win.”

“And again, I don’t think you intended this, but you essentially destroyed any chance I have to show the leadership that I need to,” Martin said. “So, it’s really frustrating.”

Several party officers alleged in statements to Fox News Digital that Hogg was behind the audio leak.

“Breaking news: a human being had a frustrating day at work. That’s all Ken expressed on that call – I was there,” DNC Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta said. “For weeks, I’ve pointed out David’s causal relationship with the truth. He proves he has no relationship with integrity if he’s willing to record and leak private conversations.”

“The Democratic Party is not the past. The Democratic Party is what we do next. The endless, self-serving narratives – and the deliberate leaking of private conversations – by David Hogg and his allies must stop,” Jane Kleeb, president of the Association of State Democratic Committees, said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“Instead of helping to rebuild the party he’s supposed to serve, he’s attacking it for personal gain,” Kleeb continued. “That might boost his PAC’s fundraising, but it erodes trust in the very institution we’re trying to reform and strengthen. I’m proud of Chair Martin and the reforms we’re advancing, which includes keeping the DNC out of primaries so voters decide on Democratic nominees. Just this past month, we made historic gains in traditional red states like Nebraska and Mississippi. People’s lives will be better. That’s the work that matters.”

The Democratic National Committee is holding an electronic vote beginning Monday on whether to nullify the February elections of Hogg and Kenyatta as vice chairs. Oklahoma DNC member Kalyn Free filed a formal complaint with the DNC alleging that the February election of the two male vice chairs violated the DNC’s gender-balanced rules, yet Hogg has claimed the DNC is using the vote to push for his ouster as he tries to reform the party.

Hogg responded to the leaked audio in a statement to X.

“There’s a lot going on right now. Here’s what matters: Trump just nationalized California’s national guard in his latest step on his authoritarian march to stomp out dissent against mass deportations,” Hogg said, referring to the anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement riots in Los Angeles. “Republicans want us turning on each other so they can continue getting away with this. While Chair Martin and I have had our disagreements we are both in this to build the strongest party possible.”

“Our nation is in a moment of crisis and the people are looking for us to lead,” Hogg said. “This is a distraction that prevents us from doing that. Do not help the GOP.”

Hogg also said that “a lot of people are accusing me of leaking this recording,” sharing messages from the Politico reporter seeking comment on the story. He did not affirm or deny whether he was behind the leak.

“BS. It was you. Everyone knows it,” New York Democratic state Sen. James Skoufis responded on X. “Leaking audio of a private call with party leadership is a disgrace and shows how deeply unserious and uncommitted you are to building a better, stronger, more inclusive Democratic Party.”

Martin, meanwhile, said in a statement that he’s “not going anywhere,” and he took the job as DNC chair “to fight Republicans, not Democrats.”

“As I said when I was elected, our fight is not within the Democratic Party, our fight is and has to be solely focused on Donald Trump and the disastrous Republican agenda,” he said. “That’s the work that I will continue to do every day.”

In statements to Fox News Digital, more DNC officers voiced support for Martin, as well as condemnation of Hogg.

“We have a lot of work to do as a party, and Chair Martin is doing it,” DNC Associate Chair Stuart Applebaum said. “I have total confidence in his leadership. The stakes are so high right now that we can’t afford distractions like the ones that David is creating.”

“Like Chair Martin said, infighting is a waste of time when Donald Trump and the Republican Congress is taking healthcare and food away from millions of Americans,” DNC Vice Chair Artie Blanco said. “Ken wouldn’t be here today if not for SNAP and Medicaid. That’s the type of passionate leadership we should want for our party. The fact that someone would secretly record and share audio of him candidly discussing that is more a reflection of their character than the Chair’s. Begs the question, what are their true intentions.”

DNC Associate Chair Shasti Conrad, who was briefly mentioned on the recording, said in a statement to Fox News Digital, “During the DNC Officers call, we all were operating under the assumption that this was a confidential call amongst colleagues. Does David Hogg benefit from this? Yes. Regardless, how are we able to lead if there is no trust?”

Fox News Digital also reached out to Hogg and Leaders We Deserve seeking comment on the recording, but they have yet to provide a response.