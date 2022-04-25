DNC Chair Jaime Harrison calls Florida Gov. DeSantis ‘the little devil’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison has written of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a “little devil.”

Harrison appeared on the left-wing podcast, “Stephanie Miller’s Happy Hour” last Friday to chat with its namesake host about the current state of the Republican Party.

Harrison and Miller argued that Republicans have transformed from a party of freedom and liberty to authoritarianism. To back up his claims Harrison pointed to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s enhanced security measures at the border which temporarily backed-up commercial traffic coming into the Lone Star State.

“You look at the little devil in Florida (Gov.) DeSantis, who is going against Disneyworld,” Harrison added. “If you rip Disneyworld out of Florida, who’s going?”

Harrison’s comments came the same day that DeSantis signed a bill, stripping Disney World of a decades-old special agreement that allowed it to govern itself.

Disney had drawn the Republican governor’s wrath for opposing a new state law that bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

The DeSantis-backed bill has been condemned by LGBT activists nationwide as homophobic. The legislation, which does not take effect until June 2023, could case massive economic fallout for the company, the surrounding communities and the millions who visit the Orlando amusement park every year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.