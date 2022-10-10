Disgraced former LA City Council president said cutting police funding ‘step’ toward ending racism

The disgraced former Los Angeles city council president said that cutting police funding is a “step” toward ending racism.

In the wake of the murder of George Floyd, former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez backed a proposal to slash police funding for the City of Angels.

“Today we [introduced] a motion to cut funding to the LAPD, as we reset our priorities in the wake of the murder of #GeorgeFloyd & the #BlackLivesMatter call that we all support to end racism,” Martinez said.

LOS ANGELES CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT RESIGNS AFTER RACIST REMARKS EMERGE ON LEAKED AUDIO

“This is just one small step,” she continued in her June 2020 tweet. “We cannot talk about change, we have to be about change.”

Martinez resigned from her leadership role on Monday following leaked audio of her racist remarks with other Latino city council members last year, with some of the remarks directed at a White colleague’s young Black son.

The Los Angeles Times first reported the leaked audio on Sunday of the October 2021 conversation between Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Le?n and L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera.

According to the Times, Martinez criticized another colleague, Councilmember Mike Bonin, who is White, over the parenting of his Black son, who she said he treated like an “accessory.”

Martinez remarked on the toddler’s behavior during a Martin Luther King Day parade, saying that the float would have tipped over if she and the other women present didn’t step in to “parent this kid.”

“They’re raising him like a little White kid,” Martinez said, according to the recording leaked on Reddit. “I was like, ‘This kid needs a beatdown. Let me take him around the corner, and then I’ll bring him back.”‘

Martinez also called Bonin’s son “ese changuito,” Spanish for “that little monkey.”

De Le?n chimed in, comparing Bonin’s handling of the toddler to “when Nury brings her little yard bag or the Louis Vuitton bag.”

“Su negrito, like on the side,” Martinez added.

It’s not clear who made or leaked the recording.

The officials were discussing the redrawing of districts when the comments were made.

Martinez said in a statement Monday that, effective immediately, “I am resigning as President of the Los Angeles City Council.”

Although she resigned as council president, the disgraced councilwoman is still retaining her seat amid the controversy.

“I take responsibility for what I said and there are no excuses for those comments. I am so sorry,” Martinez said in a follow-up apology statement on Monday.

“I sincerely apologize to the people I hurt with my words: to my colleagues, their families, especially to Mike, Sean and your son. As a mother, I know better and I am sorry. I am truly ashamed. I know this is the result of my own actions. I am sorry to your entire family for putting you through this.”

“As someone who believes deeply in the empowerment of communities of color, I recognized my comments undercut that goal. Going forward, reconciliation will be my priority. I have already reached out to many of my Black colleagues and other Black leaders to express regret in order for us to heal,” she continued. “I ask for forgiveness from my colleagues and from the residents of this city that I love so much. In the end, it is not my apologies that matter most; it will be that actions I take from this day forward. I hope that you will give me the opportunity to make amends.”

Martinez’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s question on if the councilwoman believes it is hypocritical to demand police funding cuts to fight racism and then turn around and use racist language.

Fox News Digital’s Danielle Wallace contributed reporting.