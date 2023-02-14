Dianne Feinstein announces she will not seek re-election in 2024

California Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who has represented the Golden State in the U.S. Senate in 1992, announced Tuesday that she will not seek re-election in 2024.

“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends,” Feinstein said in a statement.

Feinstein, the longest-serving female senator ever, is also the oldest serving senator at age 89.

“I campaigned in 2018 on several priorities for California and the nation: preventing and combating wildfires, mitigating the effects of record-setting drought, responding to the homelessness crisis, and ensuring all Americans have access to affordable, high-quality health care,” she added. “Congress has enacted legislation on all of these topics over the past several years, but more needs to be done – and I will continue these efforts.”

Feinstein said she remains “focused on passing commonsense legislation to fight the epidemic of gun violence, preserving our pristine lands and promoting economic growth – especially to position California for what I believe will be the century of the Pacific.”

She also vowed to use her “seniority on the Appropriations Committee to ensure California gets its fair share of funding” prior to the end of her term in 2025.

“I’m confident we can achieve these goals because we’ve done it before,” she said. “From the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban to the 2014 CIA torture report, from preserving Lake Tahoe and the Mojave Desert to passing the first significant global warming legislation, from protecting student athletes from abuse to protecting consumers from harmful chemicals, and more recently improving our efforts to combat wildfire and drought, we have improved the lives of millions.”

Feinstein said that even “with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives” and that each senator was “sent here to solve problems.”

“That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years,” Feinstein concluded. “My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them.”

