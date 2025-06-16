DHS slams the idea that authorities target people based on skin color: ‘Disgusting and categorically FALSE’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security blasted the accusation that immigration authorities have targeted people based on skin color, calling the notion both “disgusting and categorically FALSE” in a post on X.

The post on X featured a screenshot of an article from the LA Times entitled “Fears of racial profiling rise as Border Patrol conducts ‘roving patrols,’ detains U.S. citizens.”

Skin color is not a factor in who DHS targets, Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin asserted in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“DHS targets have nothing to do with an individual’s skin color. What makes someone a target is if they are in the United States illegally. These types of disgusting smears are designed to demonize and villainize our brave ICE law enforcement. This kind of garbage has led to a more than 400 percent increase in the assaults on ICE officers,” she said. “Politicians and activists must turn the temperature down and tone down their rhetoric.”

“DHS enforcement operations are highly targeted, and officers do their due diligence. We know who we are targeting ahead of time. If and when we do encounter individuals subject to arrest, our law enforcement is trained to ask a series of well-determined questions to determine status and removability,” she continued.

“We will follow the President’s direction and continue to work to get the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens off of America’s streets.”

In an email on Monday to Fox News Digtial, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said of the accusations, “These questions are shameful regurgitations of Democrat propaganda by activists — not journalists. The LA Times should report on the real story — the American victims of illegal alien crime and the radical Democrat rioters willing to do anything to keep dangerous illegal aliens in American communities.”

President Donald Trump celebrated U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in a Sunday Truth Social post, ordering them to do everything they can to achieve the biggest mass deportation in history.