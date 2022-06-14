DHS set to punish Border Patrol agents accused in Haitian migrant ‘whipping’ incident

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security is preparing to discipline “multiple” horseback Border Patrol agents involved in the infamous “whipping” incident of Haitian migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back in September.

A federal source told Fox News an announcement on the matter is expected within the coming days.

The source said that DHS will be putting forth proposals to discipline the agents who will have a chance to respond to the charges. The charges, Fox News is told, are “administrative violations,” and do not amount to criminal conduct.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.