DHS Secretary Mayorkas appears to place blame on migrants after 53 people found dead in Texas truck

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas appeared to place some of the blame on migrants for making the “dangerous journey” to the United States after at least 53 migrants were found dead in an abandoned tractor-trailer on the outskirts of San Antonio on Monday.

During Mayorkas’ appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday Morning, he said that the incident is one result of what could happen when migrants take the “dangerous journey” to the United States.

“We saw so tragically in San Antonio, Texas, one of the possible tragic results of that dangerous journey and so many people don’t even make it that far in the hands of exploitative smugglers,” Mayorkas said.

He also said that the Department of Homeland Security has repeatedly warned people to not take the “dangerous journey.”

“We have said repeatedly and we continue to warn people not to take the dangerous journey,” Mayorkas added.

Mayorkas also said that in these cases, migrants receive “false information from smugglers” that puts their lives in danger.

“And so, these migrants receive false information from smugglers. They put their lives, their life savings, in the hands of these exploitative organizations, these criminal organizations that do not care for their lives and only seek to make a profit,” Mayorkas said.

The comments on Sunday come after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lashed out at President Biden, saying that “those deaths” are on him.

Abbott said in a June 27 tweet that “These deaths are on Biden.”

“At Least 42 People Found Dead Inside Truck Carrying Migrants In Texas. These deaths are on Biden. They are a result of his deadly open border policies. They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law,” Abbott said.

As of Tuesday, several survivors were described as being in critical condition with injuries ranging from brain damage to internal bleeding, according to the Mexican consul general in San Antonio.

Court documents state that the truck was registered to the 100 block of Arnold Drive in San Antonio.

In all, four people have been charged in connection with the deadly incident. Two people, Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao and Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez, were both charged as illegal immigrants in possession of firearms. At least one of those charged is an American citizen.

