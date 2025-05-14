DHS fires back at blue-city mayor unhappy about ICE operation, provides rap sheets for those charged

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday fired back at Democrat Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell‘s public accusation that Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents “do not share [the state’s] values of safety” after a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) operation in coordination with ICE resulted in nearly 200 illegal immigrant arrests.

ICE and THP announced 196 arrests of illegal immigrants during the Nashville effort, 95 of whom had prior criminal convictions and pending criminal charges.

More than 30 were previously removed individuals who reentered the U.S. illegally, a felony offense under federal law.

Despite the operation’s success in protecting Americans from illegal immigrants, DHS officials wrote in a news release that O’Connell “stands by pro-illegal policies, claiming that these operations were done by ‘people who do not share our values of safety.’”

DHS noted “attacks and demonization of ICE” have resulted in officers facing a 413% increase in assaults.

“You would think all public officials would unite around DHS bringing violent criminal illegal aliens to justice and removing them from American communities,” DHS Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said in a news release. “However, pro-open borders politicians – like Mayor O’Connell – would rather protect illegal aliens than American citizens.”

“This operation resulted in getting gang members, sex offenders, and other violent criminals off Nashville’s streets,” McLaughlin added. “President [Donald] Trump and [DHS] Secretary [Kristi] Noem will continue to stand with victims and the brave ICE agents who are on the front lines, making America safe again.”

Though O’Connell launched the “Belonging Fund” to provide taxpayer dollars for illegal immigrants in Nashville, DHS officials stood firm, saying, “BOTTOM LINE: DHS is [a] law enforcement agency, and it will continue to enforce the law and work with all state and local partners so that Americans do not continue to be victimized by criminal aliens.”

Below are detainees who ICE officials said were nabbed during the Nashville operation.

Jassim Jafaf Al-Raash

Jassim Jafaf Al-Raash, a 60-year-old illegal immigrant from Iraq, was previously convicted of rape, for which he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to DHS officials.

He was also convicted of larceny and false imprisonment, for which he was sentenced to nearly a year in prison, and charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

Al-Raash had a final order of removal dated Sept. 1, 2021, according to DHS.

Franklin Oswaldo Velasquez

Franklin Oswaldo Velasquez, a 33-year-old illegal immigrant from El Salvador, is allegedly affiliated with the MS-13 gang, according to DHS.

He has an active Red Notice in El Salvador for aggravated murder, which is a worldwide wanted alert.

Velasquez was convicted of possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and criminal impersonation, according to DHS.

Inmar Antonio Penado-Membreno

Inmar Antonio Penado-Membreno, a 34-year-old illegal immigrant from El Salvador, was previously convicted of possession with intent to manufacture, deliver, or sell cocaine, for which he was sentenced to eight years in prison, according to DHS.

Penado-Membreno was also convicted of aggravated assault, for which he was sentenced to four years in prison, officials said.

Richard St. Baptiste

Richard St. Baptiste, a 36-year-old illegal immigrant from Haiti, was previously convicted of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, for which he was sentenced to eight years of probation, according to DHS.

He was also convicted of marijuana possession, for which he was sentenced to 30 days imprisonment, according to officials.

Carlos Reinaldo Alvarado-Rodriguez

Carlos Reinaldo Alvarado-Rodriguez, a 39-year-old illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was previously convicted of aggravated assault, for which he was sentenced to four years in prison, according to DHS.

DHS and O’Connell’s officedid not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.