DeVos vows to have schools open in fall: 'Kids have got to get back to school'

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Sunday that she intends to have American schools open for in-person classes this fall, and insisted that this can be done safely despite concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

“Kids have got to get back to school,” DeVos told “Fox News Sunday,” stressing that “kids cannot afford to not continue learning.”

DeVos said it is “not a matter of if” this happens, but “a matter of how.”

The secretary did note that there can be exceptions in areas that are coronavirus hot spots.

“Of course that has to be dealt with differently,” she said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.