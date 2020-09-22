DeVos admits 'no perfect option' to bring kids back to school safely amid coronavirus pandemic

There is no “perfect option” that would guarantee the safe return of schoolchildren to K-12 classrooms in the era of COVID-19, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos told “The Daily Briefing” Tuesday.

“I know that parents across the country want their kids to be back in school and continuing to learn,” DeVos told host Dana Perino, “and we know, more than ever, parents want and need to have choices and options for how that works and how that looks, depending on their children.

“We know there’s no perfect option but there are lots of good options,” she added, “and I’ve had the chance to visit a number of schools in districts where they’ve been leaning into this and really addressing the problems and the issues and providing choices and options for families.”

DeVos said the Department of Education is working to help students learn via online and in-person classes using funds left over from the coronavirus economic relief package passed in March.

“I think giving parents and families different choices and options to do what’s best for their particular children is the answer now,” she said.

“We have been continuing to provide support and as much flexibility around the funds that the federal government has appropriated and there’s still lots of CARES Act funds that have gone unspent that could be used for technology upgrades, for technologies, for testing, and for cleaning supplies,” DeVos went on.

“Whatever the need is, ” she concluded, “there are resources there to be drawn from. But again, it’s just an imperative that all kids have the opportunity to be learning full-time in an environment that works for them.”