Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, ignores questions while entering House hearing

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and fellow Burisma board member, ignored questions from reporters Monday while entering an interview with a top House committee where he was expected to reveal President Biden’s involvement with son Hunter’s business dealings while he was vice president.

Archer smiled as he was peppered with several questions upon entering the O’Neill House Office Building, where he was expected to sit down for an interview before the House Oversight Committee on President Biden’s alleged involvement with Hunter Biden’s business deals, including that he sat in on more than two dozen business calls with his son as vice president.

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee invited Archer to attend the interview. He was sentenced last year to one year in prison for his role in a $60 million bond fraud involving various clients.

At least three previously planned depositions were canceled by Archer for personal reasons.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York on Saturday wrote to U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, requesting her to schedule a date for Archer to report to prison. However, a DOJ letter says Archer’s counsel argued it was “premature” to set a sentencing date, citing Archer mulling over further appeals.

Archer was sentenced in 2022 to one year behind bars, but the sentence has been repeatedly postponed amid a series of appeals.

Miranda Devine, a New York Post columnist and Fox News contributor, reported last week that Archer, who co-founded Hunter’s now-dissolved investment firm, Rosemont Seneca Partners, is expected to tell committee members that Hunter Biden would routinely introduce his father to foreign business partners and prospective investors.

