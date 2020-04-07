Detroit Dem says Trump's touting of hydroxychloroquine helped save her life

A Democratic state representative from Detroit has recovered from coronavirus and she says it was the combination of the drug hydroxychloroquine and President Trump that saved her life.

State Rep. Karen Whitsett’s husband is an engineer at Detroit Metropolitan Airport and the two believe they were exposed to COVID-19 through his job.

DETROIT BUS DRIVER DIES OF CORONAVIRUS AFTER POSTING VIDEO TO TAKE VIRUS SERIOUSLY

Whitsett said she started experiencing shortness of breath, sinus issues, and swollen lymph nodes and tested positive for the virus on Monday.

Her doctor prescribed hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to prevent and treat malaria and also used to treat lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and medical conditions.

Trump has touted the use of hydroxychloroquine during his daily coronavirus briefings despite push back from health experts who warn that the drug could potentially be dangerous and its effectiveness against COVID-19 hasn’t been proven.

“It has a lot to do with the president … bringing it up,” Whitsett said in an interview with the Detroit Free Press. “He is the only person who has the power to make it a priority.”

Whitsett began taking the drug in combination with antibiotics on March 31 and said she started receiving relief in “less than two hours.”

Asked whether she thinks Trump may have saved her life, Whitsett said: “Yes, I do,” and “I do thank him for that.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump tweeted at the freshman lawmaker on Monday saying “Congratulations to State Representative Karen Whitsett of Michigan. So glad you are getting better!”

Whitsett’s husband is still awaiting test results from his COVID-19 exam.