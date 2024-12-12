‘Despicable’: Immigration activists fume at blue city mayor’s meeting with Trump border czar

Immigration activists in New York City on Thursday slammed Mayor Eric Adams’ meeting with incoming Trump border czar Tom Homan, accusing him of “collaborating” with the new administration.

“It’s despicable that Mayor Adams continues to shirk his responsibilities to uphold New York City’s existing policies and values as a sanctuary city by collaborating with Trump’s border czar Tom Homan,” Murad Awawdeh, president and CEO of the New York Immigration Coalition, said in a statement.

Adams will meet with Homan on Thursday afternoon. Adams had said that he wants to sit down with Homan and talk about cooperation on deporting violent criminals specifically. Homan has repeatedly said that public safety threats will be the priority for the expected mass deportation campaign.

TRUMP BORDER CZAR MEETING WITH NYC MAYOR ADAMS DESPITE SANCTUARY CITY STATUS

“I’m not going to be warring with this administration, I’m going to be working with this administration,” Adams said last week. “President Trump is the president-elect. And whomever he chooses to run his agencies. I’m looking forward to sitting down and see how do we better New York.”

“I would like to speak with our border czar and find out what his plans are. Where our common grounds are, we can work together. And I strongly believe, my history is sitting down with those across the aisle with different ways of thinking and sit down and share my ideas,” he said. “I believe I have some ideas that could deal with this issue, and we can reach what the American people have been saying to us: Secure our borders, address the people who are committing violent acts in our country and make sure that… our citizens are going to be safe.”

But he also clarified that otherwise law-abiding immigrants “should not be rounded up in the middle of the night.”

Adams also had a message for critics from the left, telling them to “cancel me.”

‘WE’VE TURNED THE CORNER’: BLUE CITY ANNOUNCES SHUTTERING OF MIGRANT SHELTERS AS NUMBERS DROP

“Well, cancel me, because I’m going to protect the people of this city, and if you come into this country, in this city, and think you’re going to harm innocent New Yorkers and innocent migrants and asylum seekers, this is not the mayor you want to be in a city under,” he said.

But that has not stopped the criticism from activist groups over the meeting.

“New Yorkers know that under Homan ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] will be used to divide us, cruelly targeting and demonizing immigrants, while making every New Yorker even more unsafe,” Awawdeh said. “Too many of us remember the gunfire and street brawl that took place as a result of ICE’s actions in a residential Brooklyn neighborhood, in 2020, which resulted in an immigrant New Yorker being shot in the face.”

“Targeting immigrants for arrests and deportation is destructive and diverts resources away from initiatives that actually promote safety and well-being,” he continued. “Mayor Adams has an obligation to every New York family to maintain our public safety by refusing to participate in ICE’s cruel, politicized immigration agenda.”

“Study after study shows that cities with large immigrant populations are safer than those with fewer immigrants, and places with sanctuary policies have lower crime rates. Adams is clearly prioritizing his own political self-interest over the needs and the public safety of all New Yorkers,” Awawdeh added.

Michael Blake, a former Democratic National Committee vice chair and candidate for New York City mayor, called the upcoming meeting between Homan and Adams “wrong” and “unjust,” adding that “everyone has a seat at the table” if he is elected mayor.

Homan, meanwhile, said last week that he was open to a meeting with Adams.

“I’m willing to meet with him, and I’m willing to meet with anybody to help make their communities safer,” Homan said on “America’s Newsroom” after being contacted by the Adams administration.

“Prioritization out of the gate is public safety threats; work with us on that. It makes your community safer. It keeps my officers safe. It keeps the community safe. Let’s work together and get this done.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Adams has taken a tougher approach to illegal immigration than many of his Democratic counterparts, including by suggesting that sanctuary policies be rolled back to allow for the deportation of criminals. Other Democrats have promised to either resist or not assist in deportation operations.