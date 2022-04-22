DeSantis signs bill stripping Disney of self governing status

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure into law on Friday evening that dissolves Walt Disney World‘s special governing power in the state after the company announced public opposition to a new parental rights law in the state.

At the bill signing ceremony Friday, DeSantis said Disney lied about the content of the education law but that he viewed the company’s vow to fight the law as unacceptable.

“You’re a corporation based in Burbank, California, and you’re gonna marshal your economic might to attack the parents of my state. We view that as a provocation, and we’re going to fight back against that,” DeSantis said.

The Florida Senate voted 23-16 Wednesday to remove the status and the Florida House followed suit in a 70-38 vote on Thursday.

The special status, known as The Reedy Creek Improvement Act, was signed into law in May 1967 by Gov. Claude Kirk in response to lobbying efforts by Disney. The entertainment giant proposed building a recreation-oriented development on 25,000 acres of property in a remote area of Central Florida’s Orange and Osceola counties, which consisted of 38.5 square miles of largely uninhabited pasture and swampland.

Orange and Osceola County did not have the services or resources needed to bring the project to life, so the state legislature worked with Disney to establish the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a special taxing district that allows the company to act with the same authority and responsibility as a county government.

Disney released a statement shortly after DeSantis signed the parental rights bill and vowed to help fight the law in court.

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law,” Disney said. “Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.”

DeSantis has pushed back against the company multiple times and pledged to oppose the “wokeness” he says the company is promoting.

“Look, there’s policy disputes, and that’s fine,” DeSantis said earlier this month, “but when you’re trying to impose a woke ideology on our state, we view that as a significant threat.”

“This wokeness will destroy this country if we let it run unabated,” DeSantis added. “So in Florida, we take a very big stand against that.”

On Thursday, the White House said it opposes efforts by Florida to target Disney.

“So, our view is this — is that the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is really crystal clear: It’s wrong. That’s our view: It is just wrong,” White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a flight to Portland, Oregon, aboard Air Force One. “We oppose the governor taking action against a company because of their opposition to that bill. And we’re just going to leave it there for now; we’re not going to say anymore to that.”

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller and The Associated Press contributed to this article.