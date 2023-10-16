DeSantis says nearly 300 Floridians returned to Sunshine State after being stranded in Israel

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Sunday that a flight carrying 270 people, who were stranded in Israel following flight cancellations amid the country’s war against Hamas terrorists, has landed in the Sunshine State.

The flight landed at Tampa International Airport from Tel Aviv, the governor’s office said in a news release. The partnership with the search and rescue non-profit group Project DYNAMO also brought seven additional evacuees to Orlando.

The travelers’ arrival in Florida comes after the governor signed an executive order last week authorizing logistical, rescue and evacuation operations through the state’s Division of Emergency Management, allowing flights to bring Floridians stuck in Israel back home to escape the ongoing war in the Jewish State.

“I am proud of how quickly we have been able to activate resources and do what the federal government could not – get Floridians and other Americans back home, reunited with their families, free of charge,” DeSantis said in the release.

Project DYNAMO CEO Bryan Stern told reporters the flight included 91 children and four dogs.

“We have a dedicated team of volunteers who work tirelessly to ensure the well-being of Americans caught in crisis situations all over the world,” Stern said in the release. “It’s truly heart-wrenching to watch the destruction unfolding in Israel. We’re so grateful to Governor DeSantis for partnering with us on this mission, to save every American in need.”

Once the flight landed in Tampa, evacuees were able to access resources from state agencies, according to the release. DeSantis is also sending medical supplies, hygiene products, clothing and children’s toys to Israel to assist impacted Israelis.

More than 3,600 people have been killed since Hamas launched its attack against Israel on Oct. 7, leading to retaliatory action from Israeli forces. Thousands more have been wounded, and many others have been abducted by Hamas and raped, tortured and murdered.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management will lead efforts for additional flights, which will continue to transport Floridians back to the state and move more supplies to Israel.

Major airlines canceled flights into and out of Tel Aviv after Hamas launched its largest attack against Israel in decades more than a week ago.

U.S. officials began organizing charter flights in recent days for the thousands of Americans still stranded in Israel. American citizens on those flights must sign promissory notes agreeing to repay the U.S. government for the cost.

The U.S. State Department said more than 20,000 American citizens stuck in Israel have reached out for evacuation assistance.

“Following last week’s unprovoked and heinous attacks by Hamas, Governor Ron DeSantis took immediate action to help Floridians in Israel,” Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez said in the release. “Our administration will continue to work to safely bring Floridians home and support the people of Israel as they fight back to defend themselves.”