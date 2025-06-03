DeSantis punches back at Hope Florida controversy, likens ‘lawfare’ to attacks on Trump and nominees

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punched back at allegations linking the governor and his wife, Casey DeSantis, to $10 million given to the Hope Florida Foundation after the state settled with a government-sponsored healthcare provider.

“Governor DeSantis and Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis have been subject to politically motivated lawfare in the state of Florida, and now the same lawfare is being perpetrated against President Trump and his nominees,” Communications Director Bryan Griffin told Fox News Digital.

“It’s ridiculous and especially shameful coming from Republicans who hate to see others delivering results.”

DESANTIS GOADS CONGRESS TO FOLLOW FL’S DOGE BLUEPRINT AS MUSK’S CUTS STILL WAIT FOR VOTE

Centene, a large medical insurance provider that specializes in government-sponsored programs like Medicaid and Medicare, returned $67 million in a settlement with the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration over claims that Centene was overbilling Medicaid payments. Following the settlement in September 2024, $10 million of the funds were sent to the Hope Florida Foundation.

The $10 million given to the Hope Florida Foundation was then split into two separate $5 million grants to 501(c)(4) organizations. One went to Save Our Society from Drugs and the other to Secure Florida’s Future, Inc.

Subsequently, $8.5 million of those funds were dispersed to Keep Florida Clean, a political action committee that previously targeted Florida Amendment 3, a constitutional amendment to recreationally legalize marijuana. Casey DeSantis has been outspoken against the legalization of marijuana.

A senior official from DeSantis’s office told Fox News Digital that the Hope Florida Foundation is a separate entity from the Hope Florida initiative that has been spearheaded by Casey DeSantis.

GOP RAILS AGAINST ‘BLATANTLY FALSE’ DEM CLAIMS ABOUT MEDICAID REFORM IN TRUMP’S ‘BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’

A senior official from DeSantis’ office also told Fox News Digital that there is no official investigation being conducted by the Leon County State Attorney’s office, despite reports that a record custodian in the state attorney’s office referred to the matter as “an open, ongoing investigation.”

In a May 21 email exchange obtained by Fox News Digital, the New York Times corrected a headline stating that “Casey DeSantis [Is] Under Investigation” after a DeSantis official clarified to the publication that there is no official investigation taking place.

Florida state Republican Rep. Alex Andrade, chairman of the healthcare appropriations subcommittee, originally unearthed the funds. Andrade told Fox he was unaware if there was an actual ongoing investigation, but added that he had a “long conversation with the [Department of Justice]” about documents and communications related to the movement of funds. He noted he does nOt “see how Casey or [Ron] DeSantis are involved.”

DR. OZ SAYS TAXPAYERS FOOTING $14 BILLION BILL FOR MEDICAID FRAUD WHILE ELIGIBLE PATIENTS STRUGGLE FOR CARE

Andrade went on to explain that he believes DeSantis’s chief of staff at the time was involved in brokering the grants between the Hope Florida Foundation and the two entities which received $5 million each.

He also slammed the Hope Florida initiative itself, saying “they can’t back up any of the claims about what state employees are doing.”

“The concept of Hope Florida is telling existing employees to do a better job of helping people,” Andrede added. “That’s it.”

DeSantis previously addressed Andrade’s claims at a May 21 press conference in Westin, Florida.

DESANTIS EXCORIATES FL HOUSE LEADERSHIP AMID REPUBLICAN CIVIL WAR, ACCUSING THEM OF ‘REVOLT AGAINST’ VOTERS

“You had one state representative with a political agenda, and he has a political agenda to try to smear Hope Florida—to try to smear people associated with the administration,” DeSantis explained. “My wife, who’s done a great job for this state by the way, not just on Hope Florida, saving taxpayers $100 million, getting 30,000 people off means-tested welfare. Show me someone else in this country that has been able to do that?”

The Hope Florida Foundation controversy has shaken up political implications for the upcoming governor’s race. Gov. DeSantis is termed out, but his wife, Casey, is widely rumored to enter the field.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida is the only GOP candidate declared so far, and he received an endorsement from President Donald Trump shortly after his announcement.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Leon County State Attorney’s office but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news. Story tips can be sent to [email protected] and on X @MizellPreston