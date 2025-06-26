DeSantis predicts Florida property values will ‘skyrocket’ if NYC Dem socialist nominee wins

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is predicting property values in Palm Beach will “skyrocket” if Democratic socialist nominee Zohran Mamdani wins the mayor’s race in New York City this November.

Mamdani, a Ugandan immigrant and member of the Democratic Socialists of America, won the Democratic Party’s nomination for New York City mayor on Tuesday night. Running a campaign in which he promised a slew of free services, Mamdani defeated former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was highly favored to win. His victory has caused alarm among both Republicans and Democrats, with some predicting a Mamdani administration would lead to a mass exodus from America’s largest city.

“Just when you thought Palm Beach real estate couldn’t go any higher…” DeSantis said on X in response to Mamdani taking the lead over Cuomo, a quip playing off south Florida as a long-favored relocation destination for New Yorkers.

Speaking shortly before the primary election on Tuesday, DeSantis said, “if this socialist mayor candidate wins in New York City, you’re going to see real estate values skyrocket in Palm Beach because people are going to get out of that city.”

“As bad as De Blasio was,” DeSantis went on, “this guy is going to be way, way worse.”

“He doesn’t think that we should have law enforcement in dangerous parts of the city, that you should send in social workers. See how that works out for you, it ain’t going to work out well. So, they’ve made a lot of dumb decisions, and we’ve benefited from it,” he quipped.

Florida’s Voice reported DeSantis also commenting, “if this guy gets in, we may need to up our police recruitment bonuses” because “you’re going to see a flood of people.”

DeSantis added that “when you have a candidate who wants to abolish the NYPD,” that “ain’t going to end well.”

A look through Mamdani’s platform, available on his campaign website, lives up to his socialist affiliation and endorsements by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

He has promised to immediately freeze rent prices for more than 2 million New Yorkers living in rent-stabilized apartments, implement free public transit, create a network of city-owned grocery stores that are “focused on keeping prices low, not making a profit” and institute free universal childcare for children from ages 6 weeks to 5 years.

He has also promised to create a New York City Department of Community Safety that he says will deploy outreach workers in 100 subway stations, expand gun violence prevention programs, and increase funding to “hate violence prevention programs” by 800%.

Mamdani has also pledged to champion a law to raise the minimum wage in New York City to $30 an hour by 2030.

Mamdani’s website says that he plans to raise the corporate tax rate to 11.5%, which he says will bring in an extra $5 billion. He plans to further set a flat 2% tax on those earning above $1 million annually, which he believes will bring in an extra $4 billion a year in taxes. He has also said he will hire more tax auditors, end no-bid contracts and crack down on fine collection from “corrupt landlords” to raise an additional $1 billion.

Republicans and Democrats alike have criticized Mamdani’s record. Trump has also weighed in, saying that “this is a big moment in the History of our Country” in which “the Democrats have crossed the line” with Mamdani’s nomination.

“Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him.”