DeSantis meets with Kemp amid Trump case, impeachment calls against Fani Willis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met with the governor of Georgia this week for a brief, private conversation.

DeSantis, a candidate for the Republicans’ 2024 presidential ticket, met with Governor Brian Kemp at a hotel in Buckhead, Georgia, on Friday.

The Florida governor was in the area for an appearance alongside other presidential candidates on radio host Erick Erickson’s talk show.

The two governors did not discuss endorsements, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Politico.

Fox News Digital reached out to DeSantis’s and Kemp’s offices for comment on the private meeting.

Kemp additionally spoke Friday with former Vice President Mike Pence, who is also running for the Republican nomination.

Kemp is doing his best to stay out of his state’s ongoing racketeering case against former President Donald Trump.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis held a press conference late Monday after a Fulton County grand jury handed up charges against the former president and numerous others.

The Georgia district attorney gave Trump and the other 18 individuals charged in the indictment until noon on August 25 to surrender to law enforcement.

Willis said during the press conference that she would like a trial to take place within six months.

In a letter to the governor filed Thursday, state Sen. Colton Moore claimed to have the support of “3/5 of each respective house” in the state legislature regarding his efforts to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“We have not been provided any evidence to support that assertion,” spokesman Garrison Douglas told Fox News Digital.

Moore, in a statement to Fox News Digital, clarified that the statement in the letter alluding to having a majority in both houses was not accurate.

“Tell Brian Kemp and his team to turn off CNN and open their eyes. I’ve done 25 TV, radio and podcast interviews with one identical message: I need 3/5 of my colleagues to sign the letter,” Moore told Fox News Digital. “The people of Georgia want action, not more empty promises from fluff politicians.”