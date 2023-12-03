DeSantis loses another super PAC official, the second in the last 2 weeks to leave his presidential campaign

Another blow to Ron DeSantis‘ presidential campaign as another top official of his main political action committee (PAC) has left his campaign, the second to step down in the last two weeks, according to the Associated Press.

Former Nevada attorney general and Never Back Down Chairman Adam Laxalt submitted his resignation letter last Sunday, according to a spokesperson from the campaign, which was first reported by The New York Times.

According to the report, Laxalt turned in his resignation to the group’s board on Nov. 26, just four days after Jankowski’s exit, explaining that he needed to shift his focus.

“Effective immediately, I am resigning from the Board of Directors of Never Back Down. After nearly 26 straight months of being in a full scale campaign, I need to return my time and attention to my family and law practice,” Laxalt wrote to the super PAC board. “I will continue to support Governor DeSantis in whatever ways I can, and I hope and pray that his campaign will be successful.”

Last week, the super PAC’s chief executive, Chris Jankowski, was the first top official to resign from DeSantis’ campaign.

Both departures come as DeSantis struggles to energize his presidential campaign, which officials say has fallen short of expectations.

According to reports, the departures mark a dark chapter for the super PAC, which launched earlier this year with more than $80 million in seed money.

Despite losing Laxalt and Jankowski, Never Back Down remains fueled by DeSantis supporters as another super PAC led by DeSantis loyalists has just launched, Fight Right, which is focused on leading the charge for television advertising for DeSantis.

In a note sent to donors Monday, DeSantis campaign manager James Uthmeier outlined his vision for the roles the super PACs would play.

“In the final push for the Iowa Caucus victory, this campaign will proudly fight alongside NBD’s impressive ground game, and Fight Right’s television team, to show the people of Iowa that this is a time for choosing, and Ron DeSantis is the candidate that can WIN!” Uthmeier wrote. “We are blessed to have both an NBD-army and Fight Right-air force out there fighting for us.”