Derek Schmidt campaign highlights a former Democratic voter supporting the GOP candidate for Kansas governor

The GOP nominee in the Kansas governor’s race, Derek Schmidt, released the second ad of his general election campaign Thursday, highlighting a former Democratic voter who says the Biden administration and leadership in Kansas has led her to support the Republican this cycle.

The new ad, labeled “Chanetelle,” highlights single mom Chantelle Brady who voted for incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in the last election, explaining why she switched gears and decided to vote for Schmidt this November instead.

“I’m a working mom of three. Last election, I voted for Laura Kelly because she promised to be a different kind of Democrat. Truth is, Kelly spends too much. Just like Biden. And she’s vetoed 20 tax cuts, making inflation harder on my family and yours. Kansas can do better.”

“This year, I’m voting for Derek Schmidt for Governor. Derek will stand up to Biden, fight inflation, and cut our taxes. Derek Schmidt listens to us.”

In a press release, Schmidt, who is currently serving as the attorney general of Kansas, emphasized Kelly’s spending and tax cut vetoes during her time in office.

“In a single term in office, Laura Kelly has grown government spending as much as the previous four governors combined — and it took them 14 years,” said Schmidt.

“Kelly vetoed 20 tax cuts — including pro-jobs tax cuts and grocery-tax cuts. She was for keeping the grocery tax high before she was against it. Kansans are dealing with the consequences and will be for years to come. We can, and will, do better.”

In August, Schmidt released his first campaign ad, titled “Inflation,” accusing Kelly of pushing “a massive liberal spending spree, just like Biden’s.”