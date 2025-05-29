Deported alleged gang member Abrego Garcia ‘will never be on American streets again,’ DHS says

The Department of Homeland Security doubled down on Wednesday that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the illegal immigrant and suspected MS-13 gang member deported to his native country of El Salvador, “will never be on American streets again.”

The agency’s remarks came amid criticism from U.S. Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md., who tried to visit Garcia on Memorial Day. Ivey initially posted a video on X about the attempted visit, saying that he represents Abrego Garcia, and that the Salvadoran government stonewalled his efforts.

MARYLAND DEMOCRAT IVEY FURIOUS NOT GIVEN ACCESS TO KILMAR ABREGO GARCIA IN EL SALVADOR

He urged Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday to present evidence in court that Garcia is an illegal immigrant. Democrats have maintained that Garcia was denied due process when he was deported despite being in the United States for years.

“Let us be crystal clear: Kilmar Abrego Garcia will never be on American streets again,” a Homeland Security post on X states. “Advocating for an illegal alien, MS-13 gang member, human trafficker and wife beater over ACTUAL Maryland constituents victimized by illegal alien crime is appalling.”

Since his deportation, several Democrats have attempted to visit Garcia in the El Salvadoran prison where he’s being held to conduct wellness checks.

DEM IMMIGRATION TALKING POINTS FIZZLE AS DARK PICTURE OF ABREGO GARCIA EMERGES

The Trump administration has pointed to evidence that Abrego Garcia was involved with MS-13 and human trafficking. It has also cited court documents detailing Abrego Garcia’s alleged physical abuse of his wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura.

Meanwhile, Democrats describe him as a “Maryland man” who was not given his due process in court before being deported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If there is nothing to hide, cut the crap. Let his lawyer and I check on him,” Ivey said in his video message. “I’m the congressman who represents Kilmar and I came all the way down from the United States after we contacted their ambassador, after we made formal requests through our ambassador to the El Salvadoran government, and we came here to visit him today.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to Ivey’s office.