Dems take to social media, react to veep debate

As Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz faced off in the Vice Presidential debate in New York City Tuesday, both parties took to social media to express support for their candidate, with Democrats fact checking Vance on every point.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg claimed Walz was “laying down facts” and that Vance was “unaware” that the U.S. energy production was up.

“Remarkable to see JD Vance pretend to be unaware that US energy production is up and US manufacturing is up dramatically right now, much higher than under Trump. Glad Tim Walz is laying down the facts here,” Buttigieg wrote on X.

David Plouffe, campaign manager and White House Senior Advisor for Barack Obama and Senior Advisor for Kamala Harris for President called out Vance and said Walz hit his strongest win during the immigration portion.

“Gov Walz dominating JD Vance on the immigration exchange with undecided voters in a western battleground state. Reminding these voters Donald Trump built only 2 percent of the wall and Mexico didn’t pay a dime strongest moment of the debate,” Plouffe wrote.

TIM WALZ REVISES NUMBER OF TIMES HE WENT TO CHINA

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also fact checked Vance and said if he and Donald Trump were elected, American families would pay a high cost.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said Vance made “false” claims about the Middle East.

“Vance says Trump “restored deterrence” in the Middle East. Totally false. Iran and its proxies weren’t shooting at U.S. troops UNTIL Trump became President,” Murphy wrote.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer applauded Walz for “standing up for American workers.”

“Michigan remembers what happened under Donald Trump. Hundreds of thousands of jobs were lost across all industries, including manufacturing. The Biden-Harris administration was critical to bringing jobs back to Michigan.”

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., alleged that Trump and Vance’s “Project 2025 agenda will raise costs on Arizona families while giving more tax breaks and power to big corporations.”

“@KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz will lower costs and build an economy that works for all Americans.”

Project 2025 refers to a set of conservative policy proposals from the Heritage Foundation and has turned into a right-wing-‘boogeyman’ style Democratic talking point and fodder for Trump critics.

TRUMP BLAMES BIDEN, HARRIS FOR IRAN’S ATTACK ON ISRAEL: ‘VERY CLOSE TO GLOBAL CATASTROPHE’

Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker wrote on X that “housing and homeownership will be the most accessible under a Harris-Walz administration.”

“They want to equip the next generation of homeowners with the support they need to achieve the American dream.”

Ex-Obama adviser David Axelrod wrote on X that Vance was “doing well” in the debate, but then ran “like a bat out of hell” when asked “a direct question about the 2020 election.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brian Fallon, a former aide to Hillary Clinton, also took aim at Vance’s response to questions about the 2020 election.

“A top moment of the debate comes in the closing minutes: Vance refuses to say Trump lost the 2020 election. ‘Damning non-answer,’Walz says,” he wrote on X.