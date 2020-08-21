Dems slam postmaster general in Senate hearing: 'Undermined one of our nation’s most trusted institutions'

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in a Senate hearing on Friday morning aimed to reassure Democrats and Americans who are concerned that the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) may not be able to deliver their mail-in ballots on time for the Nov. 3 election amid swirling controversy over the security of mail-in voting and changes that DeJoy has made in his short tenure as postmaster general.

“As we head into this election season, I want to assure this committee and the American public that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on time. This sacred duty is my number one priority between now and election day,” DeJoy said.

He added: “The women and men of the Postal Service have demonstrated extraordinary commitment for our mission throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In every community in America we continue to work to keep our employees and customers safe as we fulfill our essential role depending medications, benefit checks and financial statements the public depends upon.”

DeJoy entered his current post in June and quickly began making what were framed as money-saving changes to the constantly-in-the-red Post Office. But critics, mainly Democrats, have said that those changes have slowed mail service and said they could undermine USPS’ ability to deliver ballots this fall — especially after USPS sent letters to most states warning that the Post Office might not be able to deliver mail-in ballots on time under their mail-in voting rules. There is expected to be an uptick in mail-in ballots this fall as states encourage such voting to limit citizens’ risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., the ranking member on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, tore into DeJoy during his opening remarks at the hearing Friday.

“Whether folks are receiving important medications, financial documents, critical home supplies, or simply trying to stay in touch with their loved ones, the Postal Service has always delivered,” Peters said Friday. “But Mr. DeJoy you have not.”

POSTMASTER GENERAL TO TESTIFY BEFORE SENATE FRIDAY AMID MAIL-IN BALLOT CONTROVERSY

Peters continued: “For more than two centuries, Americans have been able to count on the Postal Service. But – in less than two months as Postmaster General – you have undermined one of our nation’s most trusted institutions and wreaked havoc on families, veterans, seniors, rural communities and people across our country.”

The perception that the Trump administration is trying to undermine the ability of the Post Office to deliver mail-in ballots was not helped when the president seemed to say he was withholding money from USPS Democrats included in the coronavirus relief bill for that very purpose in an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo. His administration later walked the comment back, saying it is other demands Democrats are making for that legislation that are holding up negotiations.

Amid building pressure, DeJoy announced this week that he would walk back some of his plans for changes to the Post Office’s operations, and swore that USPS would deliver for Americans on Election Day.

“I want to make a few things clear: The Postal Service is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall,” DeJoy said. “Even with the challenges of keeping our employees and customers safe and healthy as they operate amid a pandemic, we will deliver the nation’s election mail on time and within our well-established service standards.”

He added, regarding changes he said predated his time with USPS: “To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Peters on Friday nevertheless slammed the changes DeJoy has led, saying that mail backlogs and delays have already hurt Americans.

“The operational changes you implemented, without consulting with your customers or the public, have caused significant delays,” Peters said. “Delays that have hurt people across the nation.”

The Friday hearing was called by Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, who worried that House Democrats in a hearing scheduled for Monday would not be fair to DeJoy.

Johnson emphasized that DeJoy does not report to the president, as he said some Democrats have intimated.

“One fact that needs to be highlighted to refute one part of the false narrative is that the postmaster general is not appointed by President Trump. The bipartisan Postal Board of Governors engaged a professional search firm that identified Louis DeJoy as an outstanding candidate with the necessary background and skill set to tackle the enormous challenges postal system. The bipartisan governors then unanimously, again, let me repeat that, they unanimously approved his appointment as postmaster general.”

Johnson also said that the Post Office has plenty of money to operate fully through the election, without further funding that Democrats have asked for.

One notable member of the committee is Democratic vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. Harris is not participating in the hearing itself but has submitted questions in writing.