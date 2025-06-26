Dems run to the Bluesky block button as Vance trolls them on their own virtual turf for solid week

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance is leveraging the social media platform Bluesky, which is an X competitor commonly used by liberals, to troll Democrats just one week after joining the platform and subsequently becoming its most blocked user, Fox News Digital found.

“Hello Bluesky, I’ve been told this app has become the place to go for common sense political discussion and analysis. So I’m thrilled to be here to engage with all of you,” Vance said in his inaugural Bluesky post June 18, before sharing a quote from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ solo concurring opinion earlier in June upholding a Tennessee law banning transgender surgeries for minors.

“To that end, I found Justice Thomas’s concurrence on medical care for transgender youth quite illuminating. He argues that many of our so-called “experts” have used bad arguments and substandard science to push experimental therapies on our youth,” Vance said. “I might add that many of those scientists are receiving substantial resources from big pharma to push these medicines on kids. What do you think?”

Bluesky is a social media alternative to X that is dominated by liberal voters and Democratic elected officials after they fled X following President Donald Trump‘s November 2024 victory.

X is owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, who was a top Trump ally on the campaign trail and who previously oversaw the Department of Government Efficiency under the Trump administration.

Vance’s first BlueSky post followed the platform mistakenly banning his account after it was flagged as a potential Vance impostor account, Fox Digital previously reported.

“We welcome the Vice President to the conversation on Bluesky,” the company told Fox News Digital in an email response, noting, “There have been many past attempts to impersonate Vice President JD Vance on Bluesky as he is a public figure, and the jd-vance-1.bsky.social account was flagged as part of that pattern by our automated systems, and temporarily suspended.”

“The account was quickly reinstated within 20 minutes of the suspension, and we’ve also added a verified badge to help users confirm the authenticity of the profile,” the statement added.

Vance has become the most-blocked person on Bluesky since he first joined just a week ago, according to data posted by ClearSky, which keeps tabs on social media accounts that have been blocked by fellow users. Vance’s Bluesky account has been blocked by nearly 150,000 other accounts, ClearSky data reviewed by Fox Digital Wednesday afternoon showed.

In the week since Vance joined the platform, he has repeatedly trolled Democrats, including following New York City’s mayoral primaries, when democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani trounced top competitor and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at the polls. Mamdani’s victory is viewed as the Democrat Party moving farther to the left in New York City after national voters sounded off in the 2024 election that the party’s embrace of some left-wing policies alienated Americans.

“Congratulations to the new leader of the Democratic Party,” Vance quipped on Bluesky while tagging Mamdani.

A handful of other Republicans also took to social media Wednesday to mock Democrats for nominating the most liberal candidate in their pool of prospective mayors, including New York Rep. Elise Stefanik and the National Republican Congressional Committee, Fox Digital previously reported.

Vance took another apparent shot at Democrats Monday, when he posted to Bluesky, “President Trump just said to Iran’s nuclear program: no way jose.”

The message followed outrage among Democrats a few days prior on June 20, when Vance referred to Democrat California Sen. Alex Padilla as “Jose” Padilla when asked about the senator’s removal and detainment from a Department of Homeland Security press conference earlier in June to protest federal immigration raids in Los Angeles.

“I was hoping Jose Padilla would be here to ask a question,” Vance said during a press conference on June 20 when asked about Padilla, calling him by the wrong first name. “I guess he decided not to show up because there wasn’t a theater. And that’s all it is.”

Padilla and fellow Democrats, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, criticized Vance for using the wrong first name.

“He knows my name,” Padilla said Saturday during an interview on MSNBC, adding, “He’s the Vice President of the United States — you’d think he’d take the situation in Los Angeles more seriously.”

Vance had only posted nine messages to his Bluesky account as of Wednesday afternoon, including messages that were also posted to his far more frequently used X account.

“I wonder if other VPs had as much excitement as I do,” he posted to X and Bluesky on Tuesday after Iran and Israel agreed to a ceasefire following the U.S. ordering strikes that destroyed a trio of Iranian nuclear facilities.

Vance added in another Bluesky message also found on his X account Tuesday, “We are seeing a foreign policy doctrine develop that will change the country (and the world) for the better: 1) clearly define an American interest; 2) negotiate aggressively to achieve that interest; 3) use overwhelming force if necessary.”

Fox News Digital’s Peter Pinedo, Paul Steinhauser and Marc Tomasco contributed to this report.